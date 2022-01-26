Teresa Ann Campbell, 66, of Hoxie, passed away Jan. 16, 2022, in the loving care of her family at her residence.
Born Sept. 14, 1955, in Walnut Ridge, she was the daughter of the late Cecil “Pete” and Kathryn Truxler Wicker. Teresa was united in marriage to Henry Brady Campbell on April 22, 1975. She retired from the Hoxie School District, working several different positions at Hoxie High and the elementary schools, with the last position being Mr. Chuck’s aid in the ALE (alternative learning environment).
Teresa had a warm, inviting smile, a big heart and she loved her family, friends and children. She also worked for a few years at the Robins Nest Daycare. She was forced to retire due to illness. She was dedicated to her job and helping all the students in any way she could. She loved adventures, a good time and being outdoors on the water or on a beach by a fire. She was a music lover and enjoyed watching and trying to answer every question on Jeopardy.
She is preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Cecil Wicker.
Survivors include her dedicated loving husband of nearly 47 years, Brady, of the home; two daughters, Liz Campbell of Hoxie, and Maggie (Zach) Callahan of Black Rock; three grandsons, Dalton, Tripp and Liam; one brother, Terry (Lisa) Wicker; two sisters, Gina (Lonnie) Scudder and Vicki (Steve) Smith; lifelong friends, Debi (Blake) Hart, Barb (Bob) McNeal and Lynn (late Barry) Winningham; and many special friends, classmates and her Hoxie Mustang family.
Visitation was Saturday, Jan. 22, from 1-3 p.m. at Bryan Funeral Home.
Interment of her cremains was in Old Military Cemetery in Sedgwick, with Bro. Tim Campbell officiating.
