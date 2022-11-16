Teresa Joy Ballard, 66, of Walnut Ridge, passed away Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022.
She was born Dec. 1, 1955, to Jerry J. and Myra Oldham Ballard.
She is survived by her parents; brother, Jerry (Blair) Ballard of Bentonville; sister, Kim (Lee) Holmes of Fayetteville; seven nephews and one niece.
Teresa was preceded in death by one brother, Lance Ballard; grandparents, Ollen and Ruth Ballard of Walnut Ridge and O.D. and Elsie Oldham of Black Rock.
Teresa graduated from Walnut Ridge High School and the University of Arkansas with a masters and doctorate in education. She worked in the Pulaski County School District, Eureka Springs School District and the Arkansas Department of Education. Teresa was a lifelong member of Walnut Ridge First United Methodist Church.
A private family graveside service will be held at a future date.
Memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 214 S.W. Second St., Walnut Ridge, AR 72476 or to St. Bernards Cancer Center, 225 East Jackson Ave., Jonesboro, AR 72401.
Arrangements are by Bryan Funeral Home.
