Terry Lee Privett, 68, of Black Rock, died Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at Lawrence Memorial Hospital in Walnut Ridge.
He was born Nov. 8, 1953, in Harrisburg, to Carl Privett and Ruby Nell Haynes Privett. Terry was a loving father and friend. He was a veteran and proudly served in the National Guard for 39 years. He was a farmer by trade.
He is survived by his son, Terry Michael (Stephanie) Privett of Brookland; daughter, Melissa Peyton (John) of Germantown, Tenn.; grandchildren, Tyler Privett, Kaylee Privett and Seth Peyton; sisters, Margaret Tarry, Catherine Bookout and Pam Penn; brothers, Jerry Privett, Gene Privett, Paul Privett, James Privett, Johnny Privett and Joe Privett; and wife, Diane Privett; and many other friends and family.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Ruby; brothers, Kenneth Privett, Nolan Privett and Donnie Privett; and granddaughter, Addison Lacey Peyton.
Visitation was Monday, Sept. 19, from 5:30-7 p.m. at House-Gregg Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge.
Funeral services were Tuesday, Sept. 20, at the funeral home with Steve Alexander officiating. Burial was in Crossroads Cemetery at Portia under direction of House-Gregg Funeral Homes of Walnut Ridge and Lynn.
