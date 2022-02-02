Terry Lynn Cox Sr., 60, of Imboden, passed from this life on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro.
He was born on Aug. 1, 1961, in Walnut Ridge, to Robert Esco and Martha Haney Cox. He was united in marriage to Patty Hughes on March 8, 1997, in Imboden. He worked as an equipment operator during his life. Terry enjoyed hunting, fishing, sports and watching his grandbabies.
He was preceded in death by his father; and one brother, Scott Bennett.
He is survived by his wife, Patty, of the home; mother, Martha Cox of Annieville; children, Terry Cox Jr. (Kendra) of Annieville, Mandy Blackburn (Justin) of Lynn, and Natalie Cox of Imboden; brothers, Rob Cox (Sue) of Dalton and Chester Cox (Carlene) of Ravenden Springs; sisters, Judy Spears of Annieville, Janie Bennett and Linda Branscum (Joe), both of Ravenden Springs; grandchildren, Layla Nunally, Tripp Blackburn, Claire Blackburn, Sonny Cox, Lynnley Collins and Annadail Collins; and a special friend, Joe Collins.
Visitation was Friday, Jan. 28, from 11 a.m. until noon in the Cox Funeral Home chapel in Walnut Ridge, with the funeral following immediately at noon. Burial was in Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Annieville, with Jerry Clements officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Cox Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge.
Honored to serve as pallbearers were Terry Cox Jr., Justin Blackburn, Joe Collins, Dexter Simpson, Tripp Blackburn, Paul Dale Vaulner and Chris Bennett. Honorary pallbearers were Chris Willfond, Jordan Spears, Rob Cox and Chester Cox.
An online guestbook is available at www.coxfhwalnutridge.com.
