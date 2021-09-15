Thelma Louise Davis, 92, of Walnut Ridge, died Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at Walnut Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
She was born April 24, 1929, in Lauratown, to Hubert Colbert and Beulah Wilson Colbert. She graduated from Black Rock High School in May of 1947, and in October of that year, married her high school sweetheart, Earl Davis Jr. She worked for Wurlitzer Piano Co. in DeKalb, Ill., until it closed, and then obtained her Associate Degree in Library Science.
She loved to sing in church. She was asked to sing from Black Rock to DeKalb and she loved it! Thelma enjoyed spending time with her husband of 62 years and her children and grandchildren. She was of Pentecostal belief and was a member First Assembly of God Church in Walnut Ridge.
Thelma was preceded in death by her husband, Earl F. Davis Jr.; parents, Hubert and Beulah Colbert; sister, Gladys Woodson; brothers, Jack Colbert, Clifford Ray Colbert and Billie Jewel Colbert; and special uncle, Rev. Rudolph Davis.
She is survived by her son, Ronald, E. Davis of Lee, Ill.; daughter, Tonya Davis Prater (Jim) of Walnut Ridge; grandson, Mitchell Davis (Meahgan) of Steward, Ill.; granddaughters, Heather McCarty (Paul) of Greers Ferry and Danielle Stojin (Chris) of Maple Park, Ill.; and great-grandchildren, Alison, Ryan, Rayland, Garrett, Samuel and Luke.
Visitation was Monday, Sept. 13, from 12:30-2 p.m. at the First Assembly of God Church in Walnut Ridge. Funeral Services began at 2 p.m. with Dale Hughart officiating. Burial was in Powhatan Cemetery under direction of House-Gregg Funeral Home of Walnut Ridge and Lynn.
