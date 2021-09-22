Thelma Lee Parker, 73, of Walnut Ridge, passed from this life on Sept. 19, 2021, in Jonesboro.
Born Nov. 24, 1947, in Pocahontas, she lived most of her life in Walnut Ridge. She retired from working at the Arkansas Department of Health. One of her greatest joys in life were her dogs and cats.
Thelma was preceded in death by her parents, Robert L. Stringer and Mary Rexrode; and by her daughter, Stephanie Dilday Cook.
Survivors include her brother, Nathan (Sherry) Stringer of Jonesboro; stepson, Anthony (Meg) Dilday of Pocahontas; step-grandchildren, Cory, Nicholas and Noah Dilday. She is also survived by granddaughter Destiny Kidd of Columbus, Miss.; great-grandchildren, Stephanie and Drake Kidd; and by a niece, Sarah Stringer.
Graveside services will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. at Lawrence Memorial Park in Walnut Ridge under direction of House-Gregg Funeral Home of Walnut Ridge and Lynn.
