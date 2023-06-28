Thomas Edward “Pug” Prestidge, 98, of Jonesboro, departed this life on June 23, 2023, at Lawrence Hall Nursing Home in Walnut Ridge.
He was born on October 31, 1924, in Brookland, to George Thomas Prestidge and Virgie Juliane Prestidge. Pug married Ruby Mae Zeiger on Dec. 2, 1950, and they shared 32 years before she passed away on May 18, 1983. Two children were born of this union.
Pug lived in Jonesboro most of his life and was a member of the Brookland Church of Christ. He worked for the Jonesboro Sun newspaper for approximately 30 years, retiring from there in 1985. He enjoyed gardening, woodworking, and spending time with family and friends. He especially enjoyed his grandchildren.
Pug was predeceased by his wife Ruby; his parents; one brother, Calvin Prestidge; and five sisters, Pauline Prestidge, Bonnie Craft, Bea Antrim, Thelma Lea Earnhart, and half-sister, Lillian Smith.
Survivors include one son, Steve Thomas (Rita) Prestidge of Powhatan; one daughter, Susan Renae (Lowell) French of Paragould; one sister, Georgia Faye Fletcher of St. Charles, Mo.; two grandsons, Adam (Amanda) Prestidge of Powhatan and Colton French of Brooklyn, N.Y.; one granddaughter, Allison (Sean) Phillips of Lewisburg, Tenn.; three great-grandsons, Andrew and Alex Prestidge, both of Powhatan, and Seth Phillips of Lewisburg, Tenn.; and one great-granddaughter, Ruby Phillips of Lewisburg, Tenn. He will be missed by a host of other friends and relatives.
Services were held on Monday, June 26, at 11 a.m. at Roller-Farmers Union Funeral Home in Jonesboro with Homer Lenderman officiating. Burial was in Nettleton Cemetery.
Visitation preceded the service at 10 a.m. Arrangements were under the direction of Roller-Farmers Union Funeral Home of Jonesboro.
Honored to serve as pallbearers were Adam Prestidge, Andrew Prestidge, Alex Prestidge, Colton French, Sean Phillips and Seth Phillips.
The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made in Pug’s name to Children’s Homes, 5515 Walcott Road, Paragould, AR 72450.
