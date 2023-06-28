Thomas Edward “Pug” Prestidge, 98, of Jonesboro, departed this life on June 23, 2023, at Lawrence Hall Nursing Home in Walnut Ridge.

He was born on October 31, 1924, in Brookland, to George Thomas Prestidge and Virgie Juliane Prestidge. Pug married Ruby Mae Zeiger on Dec. 2, 1950, and they shared 32 years before she passed away on May 18, 1983. Two children were born of this union.

