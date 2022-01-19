Thomas “T.J.” Ludwig, 58, of Black Rock, died on Jan. 12, 2022.
T.J. was born in Walnut Ridge on Sept. 20, 1963, to Charles (Burley) and Diane Pickney Ludwig. He worked as a machine specialist at McDowell Machine Shop. He loved his family, especially his grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Burley Ludwig and Diane Ragsdale; grandparents, Earl and Vella Whitlow; aunt, Shirley Branch; and uncles, Randall Ludwig and Jim Whitlow.
Left to mourn his passing are Kim Blevins of the home; sons, Anthony Ludwig (Stacy Cavaness) of Jonesboro and Jason (Mandy) Ludwig of Black Rock; his grandchildren, Cole, Wesley and Khloe; brother, Chuck (Pam) Ludwig of Annieville; sister, Brandi (Greg) Hall of Black Rock; half-brothers, Larry (Connie) Ragsdale and Donald Ragsdale, both of Black Rock; and step-father, Earl Ragsdale of Black Rock.
Honorary pallbearers will be Mitch Nunally, Shane McGhehey, Mike Spain, Herschel Meeks, Dooder Nunally, Whitney Nunally, Herschel Gilliam, Bryan Taylor, Danny Smith, Charles Bob Moore, Joe Medlock, Brandon Nash and all the friends he made at work and in life.
Visitation will be Monday, Jan. 24, from 6-7 p.m.
A memorial service will be held at 7 p.m. following the visitation.
For lasting memorials, donations may be sent to National Scleroderma Foundation at scleraderma.org.
