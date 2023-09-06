Thomas Steadman Waldron was born in December 1924 in Black Rock. He graduated from Walnut Ridge High School in 1943, having played center on the football team.

He did basic training in Westfield, Mass., and served as an army engineer, working as a clerk in World War II from 1943-45 as part of the Fifth Army attached to the Air Force Service Command. He worked one mile behind the front lines during the grueling Rome-Arno Campaign, starting in Naples, Italy, and ending in Linz, Austria, at the end of the war and was awarded three bronze stars. He graduated on the GI bill as a business major from the University of Arkansas in 1950. During college, he served as the house manager of Sigma Chi fraternity for three years. He was a loyal Sigma Chi alumnus for many years.

