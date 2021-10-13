Hurshel Timothy “Tim” Choat, 58, of Bella Vista, went to his Eternal reward Oct. 5, 2021.
He was born April 22, 1963, near Walnut Ridge, to Arlie Hurschel and Effie Jewel (Liles) Choat. Bro. Tim dedicated his life to Christian ministry as a pastor. He enjoyed music and was an excellent song leader. His hobbies included fishing, working crossword puzzles and wearing cowboy boots from his collection of more than 40 pairs. Tim was an avid Arkansas Razorback sports fan.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister, Elaine Jones.
Survivors include his devoted wife, Joanna Faith (Seibert) Choat; two sisters, Vanessa Morse (David) of Powhatan and Ann Morse (Tommy) of Jonesboro; a brother, Glenn Choat (Dawn) of Ozark Acres; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of other relatives and good friends.
Funeral services were Saturday, Oct. 9 at Christian Tabernacle, north of Hardy on Highway 175 with Bro. David Morse and Bro. Tommy Morse officiating. Interment followed in Eagles Rest Cemetery.
Pallbearers included Glenn Choat, Josiah Morse, Seth Morse, Adam Morse, Israel Medlin and Matthew Crum.
Arrangements were with Tri-County Funeral Home of Highland.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.