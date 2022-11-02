Timothy Scott Farmer, 60, of Sedgwick, died Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, at Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House in Jonesboro.
He was born June 25, 1962, in Dearborn, Mich., to A.J. Farmer and Wilodene Armstrong Farmer. He was a loving son and father. He was very patriotic and served his country in the Army, where he became disabled. He lived most of his life in Sedgwick.
Tim is survived by his mother, Wilodene Farmer of Sedgwick; son, Josh (Crista) Farmer of Paragould; granddaughters, Allison and Lillian Farmer of Paragould; daughter, Micah (Josh) Pender of Jonesboro; sister, Tammy (Gregg) Smith of Sedgwick; five additional grandchildren; and many other friends and family.
He was preceded in death by father, A.J. Farmer; and Josh’s mother, Lisa Sharp Farmer.
Visitation was Tuesday, Nov. 1, from noon until 1 p.m. at the House-Gregg Funeral Chapel in Walnut Ridge. The funeral services began at noon
Burial was in Old Military Cemetery under direction of House-Gregg Funeral Homes of Walnut Ridge and Lynn.
