Tina Kaye Woodworker, 63, of Bono (Walnut Ridge), passed from this life on Tuesday, May 24, 2022, at her home.
She was born Oct. 1, 1958, in Walnut Ridge, to Wanda Powers. Tina was a certified nursing assistant for over 20 years. She was very spiritual and non-denominational.
Preceding her in death was her father, Ray Powers; and a brother, Joe Gray.
She leaves behind her husband, Robin Woodworker, Bono; her mother, Wanda Powers, Walnut Ridge; mother-in-law, Dorothy Panera, Bono; loving children, Lori Gray, Bono, Stevie Woodworker, Hoxie, Cody Woodworker, Brinkley, Crystal Thompson, Willits, Calif.; brothers, Chuck Gray, Smithville, Eugene Powers, Walnut Ridge, Rodney O’Clair, Smithville; sisters, Lana Gray, Walnut Ridge, and Peggy Gorecki, Walnut Ridge; beloved grandchildren, Zoe Gray, Bono, Michael Gray, Bono, Jonah Mason, Hoxie, Michael Walker, Willits, Calif., and Cameron Thompson, Willits, Calif.; great-granddaughter, Kaydence Gray, Bono; niece, Monica Long (Bryson); nephew, Joshua Gray (Raquel); great-nieces, Kayleene Long, Chantelle Gray and Jordyn Long; and a great-nephew, Beau Hunter Gray.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 11, at 3 p.m. at Cache River Pentecostal Church, 3201 State Highway 228 West, at Sedgwick.
Friends and relatives are invited to attend as we say goodbye to our precious loved one.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.