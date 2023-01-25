Thomas Leroy “Tommy” Blackburn, 57, of Walnut Ridge, passed from this life on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at NEA Baptist Medical Center in Jonesboro.
He was born May 7, 1965, in Los Angeles, to the late Alvin Leroy and Helen Marie (Lewis) Blackburn. He was captain of the Pocahontas Police Department, chief of police for the City of Walnut Ridge, and served as mayor of Portia during his life. He was of the Baptist belief. Tommy loved Harley-Davidson motorcycles, and had a special place in his heart for children in his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his sons, Zachary Blackburn (Caitlin) of Jonesboro and Jacob Blackburn of Fayetteville; siblings, Cindy Deen (Carroll) of Imboden, Glenn Blackburn (Cindi) and Gary Blackburn (Sandy), both of Black Rock; several nieces, nephews and many friends; and a special pet, Lily.
Visitation was Friday, Jan. 20, from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Cox Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge. Funeral services followed at 12 p.m. with J.P. Morgan and Tanner Duncan officiating. Interment was in Kelley Cemetery in Imboden under the direction of Cox Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge.
Honored to serve as pallbearers were Kyle Craig, Tony Waldrupe, Allen McIntire, Jeff Yates, Steve Ditto and Jon Bates. Honorary pallbearers were Dan Webb, Jim Smith and Bill Brown.
