Thomas Leroy “Tommy” Blackburn, 57, of Walnut Ridge, passed from this life on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, at NEA Baptist Medical Center in Jonesboro.

He was born May 7, 1965, in Los Angeles, to the late Alvin Leroy and Helen Marie (Lewis) Blackburn. He was captain of the Pocahontas Police Department, chief of police for the City of Walnut Ridge, and served as mayor of Portia during his life. He was of the Baptist belief. Tommy loved Harley-Davidson motorcycles, and had a special place in his heart for children in his family.

