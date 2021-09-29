Tracy Lynn Malone Ragsdale, 49, left this world on Sept. 24, 2021, at her Imboden family home, after several battles of cancer, which started when she was only 20 years old.
She was born in Rockford, Ill., on Dec. 3, 1971, to Gary and Susan Malone. She married the love of her life, Donald Ragsdale, on Aug. 31, 1991. Tracy lived most of her life in Imboden and graduated from Sloan-Hendrix High School in 1989. Tracy was a loving and caring wife, mother, daughter, and dog owner of her 12-year old English bulldog, Little Bit. Tracy was an avid John Deere Collector. She also was a dedicated nurse for over 25 years.
Preceding her in death were her father, Gary Don Malone; grandparents, Cecil and Kate Malone; grandfather, Larry Schrupp; and mother-in-law, Brilla Hall.
Those left to mourn her passing are her husband, Donald Ragsdale of Imboden; her daughter and fiancé, Cortney Ragsdale and Harley Randall of Imboden; sons, Chandler Malone of Imboden and Hunter Pankey of Pocahontas; daughters, Chasaty Malone of Lynn and Catie (Kevin) Davis of Salem; her mother: Susan (Terry) Johnson of Imboden; and brother, Gary Paul (Renee) Malone of Louisiana.
Visitation was Tuesday, Sept. 28, 2021, at the House-Gregg Funeral Home Chapel from 5-8 p.m.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday morning, Sept. 29, beginning at 10 a.m. at House-Gregg Funeral Home. Burial will be at Pleasant Grove Cemetery.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Justin Ragsdale, Cody Slater, Bobby Bragg, Eric Bragg, Billy Gene Downing and Steven Bearden. Honorary pallbearers are Uncle Ricky Malone, Uncle Ronnie Malone, Billy Pearson and Dan Matthews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.