Troy Chappel Sr., of Walnut Ridge, passed away Friday, July 9, 2021, at NEA Baptist Hospital in Jonesboro.
He was born May 12, 1962, in Walnut Ridge, to Earl Leo and Mildred Pauline Heard Chappel. He was employed at Lawrence Memorial Hospital for 15 years, and worked in maintenance and as a bus driver at Walnut Ridge Public Schools for 28 years. He attended the Church of God. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and listening to Lynyrd Skynyrd. Troy was a dedicated family man and his grandchildren were his heart.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Archie Chappel; and one granddaughter, Joslyn Gibson.
Survivors include his wife, Tammy Chappel, of the home; children, Eric Heath Blackwell of Hoxie, Charles Troy Chappel Jr., Asia Chappel, Crystal Cullum, Danielle Chappel and Blake Moore, all of Walnut Ridge; and grandchildren, Hunter Moore, Ashlyn Moore, Jada Moore, Weston Arnett, Alyssa Anglin, Jonathan Cullum Jr., Riley Cullum, Creedon Brunson, Christian Hattenhauer, Tripp Tinker, Haden Taft and Chase Gibson.
Visitation was Monday, July 12, from 6-8 p.m. at Cox Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge.
The funeral was Tuesday, July 13, at 10 a.m. at the funeral home with Roger Tidwell officiating. Burial was in Whittaker Cemetery near Walnut Ridge.
Honored to serve as pallbearers were Hunter Moore, Brandon Brandon, Jonathan Cullum Jr., Anthony Moore, Dustin Murphy and Blake Moore.
An online guestbook is available at www.coxfhwalnutridge.com.
