On July 26, 1938, Vance Allen Hudson was born to Herbert and Iris (Lance) Hudson in O’Kean. He departed this life and entered the Kingdom of Heaven on Tuesday, May 3, at NEA Baptist Hospital in Jonesboro.
A lifelong resident of O’Kean, Vance married Debra Shelton on Nov. 7, 1959. He retired from the Union Pacific Railroad in 2000, after 34 years of service.
Mr. Hudson is preceded in death by his parents and his younger sister, Sharon Hudson Smith.
He is survived by his wife of 62 years; his four loving daughters, Pam French and husband John of O’Kean, Kathy Hudson of Jonesboro, Kelley Goodson and husband Bobby of Jonesboro and Shelly Ringo of Pocahontas; and his special little buddy, Spunky.
He is also survived by his grandchildren, Kristen Orick and husband Clifton of O’Kean, John Allen French of Pocahontas, Justin Goodson and fiancé Hayley of Treasure Island, Fla., Lacey Harris and husband Aaron of Jonesboro, Tyler Ringo and his wife Rachel of Annieville, Bo French of Pocahontas and Tanner Ringo of Reyno. Chase Orick, Chet Orick, Presley French, Major Harris, Fraley Ringo and Holland Harris also survive their great-grandfather.
Surviving their brother are Barbara Lemmons, Tony Hudson and Terry Hudson, all of Walnut Ridge, and Pat Thompson of Jonesboro.
Visitation was Saturday, May 7, at noon at McNabb Funeral Home in Pocahontas. A celebration of his life followed at 2 p.m. with Aaron Winfrey and Dan Avery officiating. Burial was in Randolph Memorial Gardens in Pocahontas. His grandsons and Greg Lance served as pallbearers.
