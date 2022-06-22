Lawrence Vance Waddell Jr., 85, of Imboden, passed away June 10, 2022, at his daughter’s residence under Legacy Hospice care.
Born Oct. 28, 1936, in Manila, he was the son of the late Addie Mae Collins and Lawrence V. Waddell Sr. Vance was united in marriage to the late Iva Dell Downing on May 29, 1955. He was a self-employed plumber and a farmer. He loved animals and raising cattle. His hobbies included collecting and making knives, woodworking and folk-art painting. He had a passion for baseball, collecting cards and playing the sport until the age of 41. Vance also was a history buff. He enjoyed learning about our American and Native American history.
He was preceded by his parents; his wife, Iva, in 2006; two sons, L. Van (and his late wife, Tracie Waddell) and Anthony Waddell; an infant daughter, Lilla Jeanne Waddell; a son-in-law, Barney Perrin; a grandson-in-law, Clayton Hill; one brother, Carroll Waddell; and two sisters, Violet Alexander and Lois V. Keller.
Survivors include his two daughters, Angela Perrin of Imboden and Adella (Johnny) Bookout of Smithville; one daughter-in-law, Margaret Waddell of Imboden; seven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; one brother, Lee (Lois) Waddell of Clinton; three sisters, Jennie Mae Justus of Jonesboro, Bertha Mobley of Pensacola, Fla., and June Milligan of Pine Bluff; his beloved pet, Puppy; and many other relatives and friends.
A private graveside service will be held in the Hope Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the New Hope Refuge, 10 Bell Grove Rd., Batesville AR 72501 or donate at newhoperefuge.org
An online guestbook is available at www.bryanfh.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.