Vella Bea Fedyk, 88, of Hoxie, went to her heavenly home on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at the Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House in Jonesboro.
She was born Nov. 29, 1933, in Beech Grove, to the late Sevier and Gladys Friar. She was employed at Merchantile Bank in St. Louis during her life. Vella was a member of the First Assembly of God in Walnut Ridge, where she was involved in the women’s ministry.
In addition to her parents, Vella was preceded in death by her siblings, Thomas Friar, Willis Friar, Billy Joe Friar, Christine Friar, Hazel German, Charlene Strong and Linda Friar.
She is survived by her children, Andrea and James Chapman of Upper Marlboro, Md., Veleda and Lance Langley of Pollard, and Janet Dotson and Trevor Dotson, both of Hoxie; grandchildren, Gage and Casey Langley, Skylar Dotson, Hannah McBroome, Thomas Dotson and Reece Dotson; and two great-grandchildren, Greyson Dotson and Bexley Langley.
Visitation is Thursday, Sept. 29, from 10-11 a.m. at Cox Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge with funeral services immediately following at 11 a.m. Dale Hughart will officiate. Interment will follow in Lawrence Memorial Park in Walnut Ridge. Arrangements are under the direction of Cox Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge.
Grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
