Vella Bea Fedyk, 88, of Hoxie, went to her heavenly home on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, at the Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House in Jonesboro.

She was born Nov. 29, 1933, in Beech Grove, to the late Sevier and Gladys Friar. She was employed at Merchantile Bank in St. Louis during her life. Vella was a member of the First Assembly of God in Walnut Ridge, where she was involved in the women’s ministry.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.