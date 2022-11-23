Vena Mae (Hubble) Bradley of Cave City, departed the life on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at the age of 79.
She was born Feb. 21, 1943, at Etowah, the daughter of Clarence Artie and Mable Mae (Blassingame) Hubble. On Sept. 24, 1960, Miss Vena Hubble was wed to Mr. Homer E. Bradley, and together they enjoyed 38 years of marriage. Mrs. Bradley retired from Walmart following 13 years of service. She was an avid reader, who loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Mrs. Bradley was preceded in death by her husband, Homer; four brothers, Clarence, Jearld, Ruben and Harvey Hubble; two sisters, Yvonne Herrington and Marie Deeds.
She is survived by her children, Darrell Bradley and wife J’Laine, of Jacksonville, Reena Harris and husband Alan, of Strawberry, Kathy Bates of Lynn, and Sharon Nickle and husband Ray, of Jonesboro; nine grandchildren, Chelsea, Kelsea, Nicholas, Kristy, Emily, Greg, John, Holly and Dylan; 11 great-grandchildren; and a lifetime of friends.
Graveside services were Thursday, Nov. 17, at 2 p.m. at Mt. View Cemetery at Cave City with Bro. Roger Randolph officiating.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers were Jared Parker, Aaron Rios, Isaiah Duren, Heath Duren, Dylan Bradley, Greg Raney, John Nickle and Nicholas Jackson.
Arrangements were by Jackson’s Newport Funeral Home.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.