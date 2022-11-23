Vena Mae (Hubble) Bradley of Cave City, departed the life on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022, at the age of 79.

She was born Feb. 21, 1943, at Etowah, the daughter of Clarence Artie and Mable Mae (Blassingame) Hubble. On Sept. 24, 1960, Miss Vena Hubble was wed to Mr. Homer E. Bradley, and together they enjoyed 38 years of marriage. Mrs. Bradley retired from Walmart following 13 years of service. She was an avid reader, who loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

