Virgil Eugene Donovan, 90, of Jonesboro, passed from this life on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at NEA Baptist Hospital.
He was born Feb. 23, 1931, in Redwing, Kan., to Dale Henry Donovan and Alice Cromwell Donovan. Virgil served his country in the Army for 20 years. He retired as a CW03. He served in the Korean War and two tours in Vietnam. He was the recipient of many awards, including the Purple Heart. After retiring, he and his family moved to Clover Bend. He served as a volunteer fireman and was secretary/treasurer of the department for several years. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Hoxie.
He and Nancy moved to Southwind Heights in Jonesboro, where they presently live. Virgil was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Virgil and Nona Faye (Nancy) Arnn married on June 28, 1954, in Batesville.
He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Delmar (Jean) Donovan and Carl (Joyce) Donovan; and his daughter, Barbara Kay (Juan) Zambrano.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy, of Jonesboro; daughter, Jeanie Ann (Doug) Scroggs of Petit Jean; son, David Lee (D.J.) Donovan of Bellville, Texas; grandson, Derek Eugene Neeley of Terra Haute, Ind.; granddaughter, Kayla CynDel (Robert) Collinsworth of Navarre, Fla.; great-granddaughter, Amelia May Collinsworth of Navarre, Fla.; and a multitude of extended family and friends.
No services are planned at this time. Lasting memorials can be made to St. Jude Research Hospital.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.