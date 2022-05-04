Virginia Lee Seabourn-Marlow, 88, passed away on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, surrounded by family.
Virginia was born on May 16, 1933, in Walnut Ridge, to Arthur and Luna (VanWinkle) Ramsey. On Feb. 14, 1952, Virginia married John Seabourn, who preceded her in death on Dec. 26, 1985. On Oct. 6, 2018, after 19 years together, Virginia married William Marlow, who survives.
Also surviving are Virginia’s daughters, Peggy (Scott) Seabourn-McCrea of San Rafael, Calif., and Oleta (Todd) Kaminski of New Carlisle, Ind.; four grandchildren, Jennifer Kaminski of Marco Island, Fla., Dillon (Taylor) Kaminski of New Carlisle, Ind., John (Shaina Orlowski) Kaminski of New Carlisle, Ind., and Tyler Kaminski of New Carlisle, Ind.
Virginia was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Roy Ramsey; and sister, Sue Ramsey Maddox.
Virginia was a laborer for many years at American Rubber. She was a member of the VFW, Falcons, and Moose Lodge, where she held numerous positions within each organization. Virginia enjoyed bowling and loved to travel.
Cremation has taken place with Cutler Funeral Home and Cremation Center in La Porte, Ind. A private burial will take place at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Polish Falcons of America Nest 564, 216 E. Lincolnway, La Porte, IN 46350.
Condolences may be shared online at www. cutlercares.com.
