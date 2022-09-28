Wanda Louise Allison, 96, of Walnut Ridge, passed from this life on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at Encore Healthcare and Rehab in Little Rock.
She was born May 3, 1926, in Clover Bend, to the late Alva Luther and Mamie O’Neal (Whaley) Ludwig.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Verify your Times Dispatch print or online subscription account here. Get access to weekly electronic editions and all Times Dispatch web content. To purchase a subscription to The TD, call 870-886-2464.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Verify your Times Dispatch print or online subscription account here. Get access to weekly electronic editions and all Times Dispatch web content. To purchase a subscription to The TD, call 870-886-2464.
Wanda Louise Allison, 96, of Walnut Ridge, passed from this life on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, at Encore Healthcare and Rehab in Little Rock.
She was born May 3, 1926, in Clover Bend, to the late Alva Luther and Mamie O’Neal (Whaley) Ludwig.
In addition to her parents, Wanda was preceded in death by her husband of 77 years, Muriel Allison; and one infant brother.
She is survived by her children, Dianne Martin of Walnut Ridge, Susan Merry (Pat) of Sherwood, and Scott Allison (Amanda) of Little Rock; grandchildren, Kimi Martin, Monte Martin, Blake Ramsey, Tom Ramsey, Dylan Allison, Grant Allison and Max Allison; five great-grandchildren; great-nieces and nephews, cousins and special pet, Cooper.
As a young girl, Wanda attended Fender Community Baptist Church, where she later met her husband, Muriel. As the story goes, Muriel fell in love with her at first sight when he saw her standing at the bicycle rack in front of the church. In the earlier years of their marriage, attending church socials and dancing the jitterbug were favorite pasttimes. Along with taking care of the home and raising her three children, which was her most cherished purpose, Wanda often helped with farm duties, including hauling the cotton wagons to the gin and driving long distances to pick up parts for the farm equipment.
Wanda had a way with words. She was a character who loved to laugh, was full of wit and always having fun. She was an avid reader from an early age and loved to dance and decorate. With a love of shopping, she was the epitome of class, always dressed for the occasion with color and flare. Being humbly social and generous of heart were two of her many special qualities. Her door was always open for company and conversation where anyone who visited felt warm and comfortable, was offered a hot cup of coffee and sent home with a meal. Holidays were extra meaningful to her because it brought all the family together and family was everything.
She was a loving and kind soul and will be dearly missed by family, friends and loved ones.
Visitation was Saturday, Sept. 24, from 10-10:30 a.m. Graveside services followed at 11 a.m. at Lawrence Memorial Park in Walnut Ridge with Jake Guenrich officiating. Arrangements were under the direction of Cox Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge.
Honored to serve as pallbearers were grandchildren Blake Ramsey, Tom Ramsey, Monte Martin, Dylan Allison, Grant Allison and Max Allison.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.