Wanda Faye (Hardin) Fincher, 77, passed from this life on March 10, 2022, at her residence in Conway.
She was born to the late Andrew Jackson Hardin and Maxine (Pat) Adams in Swifton on Oct. 16, 1944. She was a retired First Lieutenant and registered nurse in the United States Air Force. Aunt Wanda, as she was called, loved everyone, and was loved by all.
Preceding her in death were her parents; four brothers, J.C. Hardin, Leonard Hardin, Danny Adams and Billy Adams; and one sister, Brenda Adams Ridgway.
Survivors include one brother, Bob Adams; four nieces, Tracy “Jo” (Todd) Roberts Hart, McKala “Bug” Roberts Barnett, Cathy “Cat” (Brian) Roberts Langlois and Rebecca “Becky” (Robert) Roberts Davis; many nieces and nephews; and many close friends.
Visitation was Monday, March 14, at Cox Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge from 11 a.m. to noon. The funeral followed at noon with Robert Davis officiating. Interment was in Townsend Cemetery in Smithville, under the direction of Cox Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge. Military honors were rendered.
Honored to serve as pallbearers were Kent Lusby, Clint Silliman, Brian Langlois, Steve Cusson, Eddie Jones and Will Dobrovich.
“His master replied, ‘Well done, good and faithful servant! You have been faithful with a few things; I will put you in charge of many things. Come and share your Master’s happiness,” Matthew 25:23 NIV.
An online guestbook is available at coxfhwalnutridge.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.