Wanda Lee (Bonner) Woods passed away Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, at the Flo and Phil Jones Hospice House in Jonesboro.
She was born Feb. 6, 1962, in Walnut Ridge, to Howard Bonner and Almeda Alphin Bonner. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was a CNA at Lawrence Hall.
Wanda was preceded in death by her parents, Howard and Almeda; several brothers and sisters, including her brother, Don Bonner, who was killed in Vietnam.
She is survived by her husband, James Woods of Walnut Ridge; sons, Daniel Byrd of Walnut Ridge, Justin Byrd of Ozark Acres, Jake Woods of Black Rock, and Johnathan Woods of Walnut Ridge; daughter, Devin Woods of Jonesboro; sister, Betty Miller of Hardy; several grandchildren; and many other friends and loved ones.
There will be a private family memorial at 11 a.m. on Dec. 23, 2021.
The family has requested that flowers and/or donations be sent to 209 Robin Lane in Walnut Ridge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.