William Carl Durham, 81, of Lynn, passed away Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, at his residence.
He was born Nov. 1, 1939, in Saffell, to Troy Elmus Durham and Beulah Norris Durham. He spent his career in the U.S. Air Force and retired with over 20 years of service. He was a Vietnam veteran and a life member of D.A.V. He was of Church of Christ belief.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Troy and Beulah; and great-granddaughter, Danyelle Jones.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Durham; daughter, Clarissa Morgan; son, William C. Durham Jr.; son, Jim Durham; daughter, Kelly Hernandez; son, Raymond Troy Durham; daughter, Carmen Rodriguez; 13 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and many other friends and family.
Visitation was Tuesday, Aug. 17, from noon until 2 p.m. at House-Gregg Funeral Home in Lynn. Funeral services began at 2 p.m. in the Lynn Chapel with Don House officiating. Burial was in Lancaster Cemetery under direction of House-Gregg Funeral Home of Walnut Ridge and Lynn.
