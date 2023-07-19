William D. “Bill” Arnold of South Park Twp., Pittsburgh, Penn., formerly of Lake Alfred, Fla., and Walnut Ridge, passed away on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at age 79.
Married on June 18,1982, he was the beloved husband of Ginger (Merrow) Arnold; loving father of Dennis Arnold, Duane Arnold and Heather Antantis (Joey Antantis); beloved son of the late Edward and Velma Arnold; brother of Ted Arnold and the late Ethel Dedman, Bob Arnold and Danny Arnold; and grandfather to three grandchildren, Valerye Redovan (Jinno), Zoey Antantis and Zelda Antantis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.