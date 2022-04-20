William Edward “Bill” Gaines Sr. departed from this world on Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in Paragould, at the age of 90 years, 11 months and 16 days. Born April 27, 1931, on the Townsend farm near Portia, he was the son of the late Edward and Effie Ring Gaines. Bill was a U.S. Army veteran stationed in Germany and France from 1955-1957. After living and working in St. Louis, Bill moved his family back to Portia. He worked as a salesman for Smith Implement of Walnut Ridge for 10 years and retired from Skil-Bosch in 1996 after 12 years. Bill was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to his parents, Bill was preceded in death by his wife of 70 years, Laverne; one sister, Kitty Logan; and two brothers-in-law, Bly Logan and Jerry Gill.
Bill is survived by four children, Peggy (Eddie) Chadwick of Black Rock, Bill Gaines (Paula Weaver) of Paragould, Sandy (Danny) Bristow of Redwood, Miss., and Michael (Karen) Gaines of Pea Ridge; a brother and sister-in-law, Harry and Brenda Gaines of Arnold, Mo.; a sister, Shirley Gill of Walnut Ridge; and a sister-in-law, Babs and husband Jerry King of Jonesboro. Also surviving are nine grandchildren, Sharonda (Victor) Medina, Chad (Cindy) Chadwick, Jason (Whitney) Gaines, Jenny (Scott) Gilbert, Stefanie (Nick) Hatcher, Matthew (Catelyn) Chadwick, Jamie Gaines and Brandie Gaines. He was also blessed to have 12 great-grandchildren as survivors.
Graveside services were Thursday, April 14, at 11:30 a.m. at Lawrence Memorial Park in Walnut Ridge. Arrangements were under the direction of Cox Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge.
Grandsons served as pallbearers.
An online guestbook is available at coxfhwalnutridge.com.
