William Harold Smith, 90, of Walnut Ridge, died Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at Lawrence Hall Nursing Center in Walnut Ridge.

He was born April 29, 1932, in Tupelo, Miss., to Harry E. Smith and Edna Hand Smith. He spent part of his life in Rockford, Ill., before coming to Arkansas. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He served in the Army and fought during the Korean War. He was a carpenter by trade. He was a kind man and those who knew him mourn his passing.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.