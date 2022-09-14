William Harold Smith, 90, of Walnut Ridge, died Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, at Lawrence Hall Nursing Center in Walnut Ridge.
He was born April 29, 1932, in Tupelo, Miss., to Harry E. Smith and Edna Hand Smith. He spent part of his life in Rockford, Ill., before coming to Arkansas. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He served in the Army and fought during the Korean War. He was a carpenter by trade. He was a kind man and those who knew him mourn his passing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Edna; his wife, Nova Joy West Smith; daughter, Teresa Rossato; brothers, Edward, John “Red,” Charlie, Donald and George Smith; and sisters, Marie Ledbetter, Mary Brooks, Shirley Ronnau, Lorine Bly and Kathrine Smith.
William is survived by his sister, Faye Whitaker (Felix); sons, Billy (Cindy) Smith and Greg (Patty) Smith; grandchildren, Heidy (Rob) Needham, Aaron (Missy) Smith, Brittney Rossato, Elijah (Kelsey) Richardson, Justin Doyle and Megan Thornton; great-grandchildren, Hailey Needham, Lexie Trapp, Aiden Thornton, Sunshine Smith, Jace Smith and Ripley Smith; and many nieces, nephews, family and more.
A celebration of life will be held Saturday, Sept. 17, beginning at 2 p.m. at House-Gregg Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge. Interment will be held privately at Oak Ridge Cemetery in Bono.
