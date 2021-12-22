Willie Fay Fry, 76, of Powhatan, died Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, at Lawrence Memorial Hospital in Walnut Ridge.
She was born Sept. 16, 1945, in Pocahontas, to William Ralph Thatch and Salie Lorine Fultner Thatch. She was the matriarch of a large family whom she loved very much. She loved to fish and hunt with her husband of 60 years, Wilson Fry. They were married Oct. 11, 1961. She loved to collect solar flip-flaps, and was retired from Skil Corporation.
Willie was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Salie Lorine Thatch; brother, Allen Thatch; brother-in-law, Junior Russell; and great-granddaughter, Chelsey Fry.
She is survived by her husband, Wilson Fry, of the home; daughters, Janie (Danny) Counce of Hoxie and Angela (David) Barger of Powhatan; sons, Randle (Sharon) Fry of Powhatan and Sampson (Lisa) Fry; sisters, Betty (Jim) Noel of Paragould, Ada (Johnie) Dean of Pocahontas, Hattie Russell of Koshkonong, Mo., Elizabeth (Tony) Fry of Powhatan, and Robin (Ray) Wadley and Sherry (Keith) Easley, both of Paragould; brothers, Ralph (Rita) Thatch of Pocahontas and Johnie (Barbara) Thatch of Salem, Ky.; 11 grandchildren, Chris Counce, Blake Counce, Melinda Counce, Jessica Bonner, Nicholas Fry, Samantha Clark, Tasha Fry, Christian Fry, Eric Fry, Robert Morton and Betty Morton; 15 great-grandchildren; and many other nieces, nephews and friends.
Visitation was Monday, Dec. 20, from noon until 2 p.m. at House-Gregg Funeral Home in Walnut Ridge. Funeral services were Monday at 2 p.m. at House-Gregg Funeral home in Walnut Ridge, with family officiating.
Burial was in Antioch Cemetery under the direction of House-Gregg Funeral Home of Walnut Ridge and Lynn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.