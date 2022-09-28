Willis Miles “Will” Ponder III, 80, of La Grange, Texas, died on Sept. 19, 2022. He was born Sept. 28, 1941, in Honolulu, Hawaii.
Will is survived by his wife, Rebecca Ponder; son, Willis (Miles) Miles Ponder IV; daughters, Susan (Ponder) Harris, Kris Ponder and Regan Ponder; and grandchildren, Willis (Will) Miles Ponder V (Hallie), Andrew and Anna Harris, Lauren Ponder; great-grand-children, McKenzie Ponder and Willis (Miles) Miles Ponder VI; mother, Catherine Ponder; brothers, David Ponder (Helen) and Sam Ponder; and sister, Paula Bishop (Hugh).
He was preceded in death by his father, Willis Miles (Miles) Ponder Jr. and brother, Mack Ponder.
Will served in the U.S. Navy from 1959 to 1962 in San Diego. He then moved to Little Rock, where he worked for Arkansas Electric Coop. While working there, he attended the University of Arkansas from 1968-1972 and received his degree in electrical engineering. His focus was on energy conservation for a sustainable future.
In 1981, Will founded ACR Engineering in Austin, Texas, and led the company until 2014.
In 1996, he married Rebecca Albritton of Austin, Texas. Will and Rebecca moved to Ruidoso, N.M., where they purchased two businesses, Sacred Ground Coffee & Tea House and Circle J BBQ, and also founded Glencoe Distillery. Will was an adventurer, a lifelong learner, a thinker, a dreamer and an entrepreneur throughout his life. He loved the opera, the arts and live music. While in Ruidoso, both Will and Rebecca took over the Mountain Entertainment Group for the Arts. He will be sorely missed by his family and countless numbers of friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mountain Entertainment Group for the Arts.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, Oct. 2 from 2-4 p.m. at Old Walnut Ridge First Baptist Church in Walnut Ridge.
