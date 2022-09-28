Willis Miles “Will” Ponder III, 80, of La Grange, Texas, died on Sept. 19, 2022. He was born Sept. 28, 1941, in Honolulu, Hawaii.

Will is survived by his wife, Rebecca Ponder; son, Willis (Miles) Miles Ponder IV; daughters, Susan (Ponder) Harris, Kris Ponder and Regan Ponder; and grandchildren, Willis (Will) Miles Ponder V (Hallie), Andrew and Anna Harris, Lauren Ponder; great-grand-children, McKenzie Ponder and Willis (Miles) Miles Ponder VI; mother, Catherine Ponder; brothers, David Ponder (Helen) and Sam Ponder; and sister, Paula Bishop (Hugh).

