Wilma Alene Gilbert, 91, of Jonesboro, passed away Feb. 18, 2022, at St. Bernards Medical Center.
Born Jan. 6, 1931, in Lynn, she was the daughter of the late Robert Lee and Elizabeth “Bessie” Miller Smith. Wilma worked in retail her entire life. She enjoyed being busy and social, so after retirement she went to Walmart to be a greeter at the door. She had a wonderful smile and outgoing personality. She loved to be colorful and entertaining. She was known by her family and friends as a prankster.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, E. Aldean Hardgrave; second husband, Joseph E. Hogland; third husband, Bobby Gilbert; a daughter, Shelia E. Hardgrave; three sisters, Pauline Gilbert; Elwanda Taylor and Olena Clark; and three brothers, Bill, Leonas “Doc”, and Gene Smith.
Survivors include her daughter, Sharon Galbreath of Hoxie; two granddaughters, Erica Nelson (Josh) and Amy Galbreath (Chase); two great-grandchildren, Kayden Nelson and Tanlee Starnes; and many other relatives and friends.
Funeral service was Tuesday, Feb. 22, at 1 p.m. at Bryan Funeral Home with Bro. Derek Collins officiating. Interment was in Lawrence Memorial Park at 2:30 p.m.
Pallbearers were her family and friends.
Visitation was from noon until 2 p.m.
