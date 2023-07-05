Wilma Lee Bagwell, 73, of Powhatan, passed from this life on Saturday, June 24, 2023, at St. Bernards Medical Center in Jonesboro.
She was born on Oct. 28, 1949, in Jonesboro, to the late Raymond Clarence and Ethel Jewel (Taylor) Coursey. She was united in marriage to Louie Bagwell on March 9, 1968, in Wynne.
During her lifetime, Wilma was a homemaker, babysitter, and housekeeper. She also worked in the Black Rock cafeteria, and as a hostess at the Northeast Arkansas Education Cooperative. Wilma was everyone’s champion and loved everyone with her whole heart. She was adored by her children and grandchildren. She was a member of the Philadelphia Church of God in Cabot.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son-in-law, Rick Burns.
She is survived by her husband, Louie Bagwell, of the home; her children, Lachelle Burns of Powhatan, Cynthia Kinder of Powhatan, Julie (David) Flugrad of Paragould, Melanie (Wade) Spence of Imboden, and Blaine (Haley) Bagwell of Jonesboro; brothers, Lester Coursey and Lesley Coursey, both of Tontitown; sisters, Darlene Koch of Rogers and Lois (Clifford) Crawley of Springdale; grandchildren, Tiffany (Reuben) Vance, Cheyanne (Tom) Carley, Dallas (Emily) Burns, Emery Spence, Zeke Spence, Erin (Cliff) Henley, Corrie Ramsey and Emily Flugrad; great-grandchildren, Elim, Everhett, Ezra, Finley, Berkley, Cohen, C.J., Meica, Collin and Caleb; and a host of other family and friends.
Visitation was Thursday, June 29, from 2-4 p.m. at The Rock of NEA in Jonesboro, with the funeral services immediately following at 4 p.m. with Darren Verbout officiating. Interment was in Johnson Cemetery at Cash. All arrangements were under the direction of Cox Funeral Home of Walnut Ridge.
Honored to serve as pallbearers were Dallas Burns, Wade Spence, James Darren Coursey, Clifford Crawley, Josh Crawley and Shawn Crawley.
