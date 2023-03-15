Lawrence County officials were led on a chase through Lawrence County on Sunday evening that started in Hoxie and ended south of Black Rock.
According to the Hoxie Police Department, officers stopped a silver 2005 Ford Escape for a traffic stop shortly after 2 p.m. in Hoxie. The subject, a male, fled through the city, losing the Hoxie officer.
Units from the Hoxie Police Department, Walnut Ridge Police Department, Black Rock Police Department and Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department were notified. Shortly after, a deputy with the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department located the vehicle heading toward Portia, and the chase continued.
During the pursuit, officers advised that they believed the subject to have a weapon in the vehicle. Police also reported that the vehicle was traveling in the wrong lane at approximately 70 miles per hour on Hwy. 63 heading northbound, forcing drivers off the roadway.
Just south of Black Rock, near the Black River Bridge, officers performed a PIT maneuver, causing the vehicle to flip and wreck upside-down.
According to Lawrence County Sheriff Tony Waldrupe, the driver of the vehicle suffered minor injuries and received treatment. The incident is under investigation and the identity of the suspect has not been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.