The Old Lebanon Cemetery Homecoming and work day was held Tuesday, Aug. 23, with several attending including David and Rhetta Stuart, Larry and Mica Vance, Danny Davis, Bobby Davis, Anita Hardage, Elisha Neece, Ruby Rainbolt, Larry Davis, Bruce Nunnally and Newton “Peanut,” Martha Phillips, Bobby Raney and Missy, Lloyd and Catherine Richey, Bobbie Parker Vance, Rita Arnold, Charles and Oneda Ellison, Thurman Russell and Mickey McCarroll.
During a short business meeting, David Stuart resigned as chairman of the board and Larry Vance was elected to take his place. Bobby Davis was also elected to the board. This year’s board members are: David Stuart, Danny Davis Elisha Neece and Steve Turner.
