An unidentified male is recovering after an accidental shooting occurred on Saturday near Saffell.

According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department, the Lawrence County 911 Communications Room received an emergency call on Saturday, shortly before 5 p.m., stating that a male had been shot in the leg after a firearm fell in the floor of a vehicle and discharged.

