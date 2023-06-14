An unidentified male is recovering after an accidental shooting occurred on Saturday near Saffell.
According to the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department, the Lawrence County 911 Communications Room received an emergency call on Saturday, shortly before 5 p.m., stating that a male had been shot in the leg after a firearm fell in the floor of a vehicle and discharged.
Responding to the accident, which occurred on County Road 358, were the Saffell Volunteer Fire Department, the Strawberry Volunteer Fire Department, the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department and ProMed Ambulance.
The injured male was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Batesville for his injury.
According to Project Child Safe, a firearm should be under the owner’s control at all times, and when it’s not, it should be placed in a locked storage and out of sight.
Project Child Safe has provided the following tips for firearms safety in vehicles:
Take note of and safely control the muzzle direction of firearms in vehicles. This is one of the main rules of gun safety and applies to the inside of vehicles as well as any other location.
When finished using your firearm outside your vehicle, unload it before you re-enter your vehicle.
Even after a long hunt or a day in the sun at the range, always check, and then double check, that guns are unloaded before placing them in a car or truck.
Be very careful if you must unload a firearm in the confined space of a vehicle so as not to have an accidental discharge. If your location allows, it is safer and easier to unload the firearm outside the vehicle.
Never leave firearms in an area of the vehicle where they are accessible to children or pets.
Use secure temporary storage for firearms in vehicles.
A lockable gun case or a lock box may be the most practical choice to securely store a gun in a vehicle. These come in a range of prices and models.
If you’re concerned about quick access to your firearm, many types of lockable safes allow for extremely fast access of your gun while at the same time helping to prevent unauthorized access.
Secure the lock box to the vehicle, if possible. Some companies make custom concealed compartments for specific model vehicles.
Keep firearms and ammunition out of sight to avoid tempting thieves.
According to PCS, the number one way to help prevent firearms theft, accidents and misuse is to securely store firearms when not in use.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.