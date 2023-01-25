The Lawrence County Cooperative School in Portia hosted a drop-in reception for Angie’s House on Tuesday, Jan. 17, from 1-2 p.m.
Named after the late Angie Latham, daughter of Alex and Lynda Latham of Portia, the house is the first home owned and operated by the school. The group home, located at 105 West Adams Street in Portia, houses four residents and includes four bedrooms, five bathrooms, a common kitchen and dining area and a living room. The new home, which measures 2,262 square feet, also contains a safe room.
