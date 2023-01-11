The Lawrence County Cooperative School in Portia will host a drop-in open house for Angie’s House on Tuesday, Jan. 17, from 1-2 p.m.
Angie’s House, located at 105 West Adams Street in Portia, is the first home owned and operated by the school. Named in honor of the late Angie Latham, daughter of Alex and Lynda Latham of Portia, the new building will be home to four clients with disabilities and will include four bedrooms and five bathrooms, with each client having their own bathroom. The new home measures 2,262 square feet.
