Every small town has to have a “gathering place,” and if you grew up in Walnut Ridge, Arkansas, in the ’50s and ’60s, that gathering place was the Fire Station on East Main Street.
That’s why I had a wave of nostalgia when I read in last week’s TD that the building was no longer safe and would be demolished.
It’s one of those buildings that could legitimately adopt the old saying, “If these walls could talk.”
Some events that happened between those walls are indelibly etched in my mind. Such as:
1) The performance by a local civic club of a now politically incorrect “Minstrel Show,” that featured my usually staid father’s performance as an “end man.”
2) After the high school burned in 1957, the Fire Station housed many school activities and special events, like the sixth-grade graduation ceremony for the future Class of 1965.
3) A performance by “The Rhodes Show,” featuring Slim, Speck, Dusty and Dot, and the rest of their troupe. The Rhodes family had been friends of my mother’s family, and it was the first time I got to go “backstage” at a concert.
4) Our senior class “after party” following our 1965 graduation. The next morning we loaded up on buses to travel to New Orleans for our Senior Trip, with a detour along the way for a visit to the Cummings Prison. At Cummings we were walked through death row, and I’ll never forget the stare from the eyes of Frank Harris from Bay, who had been convicted just a few months earlier for multiple murders of members of a Bay family. I think the purpose of the trip was to discourage bad behavior on Bourbon Street.
5) The 1965 Miss Walnut Ridge pageant. I covered the event for the TD, and got to go backstage to interview the emcee, Dick Hawley from Channel 5 in Memphis, and the reigning Miss Arkansas, Karen Carlson from Fayetteville. She made quite an impression on this young reporter as she squirmed around in her tight fitting, low cut dress, while trying to extricate an insect that had flown down the top of her dress.
6) Our WRHS Class of 1965’s 20-year reunion. The location was procured, and the steaks were cooked, by the then Walnut Ridge Fire Chief, Joe Coker, who was one of our classmates. A good time was had by all. Unfortunately, Joe, like several other classmates, died way too young.
7) Rachel Raney’s 80th Birthday Party (in 2003). The Raneys and the Moores were close friends and neighbors for years. Jack and Pat Raney lived next door. Their daughters, Patsy Jane and Nancy, were in the same classes as my sisters, Fran and Cathy. Their cousin, Russ Boyd (whose mother, Martha Jane, was a Raney), was a classmate of mine in that Class of 1965. But everyone’s favorite Raney was “Aunt Rachel.”
I even called her that. She was a dedicated public servant, working for years at the local FHA office, and she assisted hundreds of families in obtaining affordable housing. So there was quite a turnout for the event, which was not only a family reunion, but a community reunion. Rachel’s brother, Jack, worked for the postal service, but also part-time in the print shop at The TD. Another Raney, Gilbert, also worked for The TD in his younger days.
It will be interesting to see what might be uncovered during the demolition of the First Station. I’m sure there will be a lot of people showing up to see if they can retrieve a brick.
