10 Years Ago
Temperatures continued to soar into the triple digits again this week. The National Weather Service out of Memphis issued a warning that extreme heat will continue to be a problem over the next few days. With temperatures rising to near 100 degrees or greater, a heat index of 110 or above is possible each day.
Diana Shelton of Walnut Ridge recently completed her term as president of the Arkansas Business and Professional Women. She will remain on the bylaws committee, as well as serving as state corresponding secretary and past president for the upcoming year. Shelton will also serve as president of the Walnut Ridge organization this year.
Farm Equipment magazine has selected Heritage Agriculture of Arkansas in Hoxie as the 2011 “Best-in-Class Farm Equipment Dealership.” The magazine cited the dealership’s outstanding financial and operational results, as well as its attention to customer care, employee development and community involvement.
Lawrence County 4-H’er’s did very well at the state 4-H horse show in Searcy. Nash Gill of Walnut Ridge won first place in Pony Barrel Race and Pony Pole Bending and eighth place in Junior Stake Race. Katherine Holsapple of Smithville finished first in Senior Barrel Race, second in Senior Stake Race, sixth in Senior Pole Bending and fifth in Senior Flag Race. Maddie Anthony of Portia took first place in Stock Mares, second place in Stock Geldings, eighth place in Junior Western Pleasure and eighth place in Junior Showmanship.
20 Years Ago
The Saffell family of Saffell is the 2001 Lawrence County Farm Family of the Year. The family includes: Kobe King, Wendell Saffell, Chris McManners, Ronald Saffell, Jamie and Michelle King and Wendee, Cathy and Becky Saffell.
Taylor Johnson, a student of Terry Howard at Walnut Ridge’s Ben R. Bush Elementary School, was chosen as a winner of this year’s Arkansas Anthology writing contest. Arkansas Anthology is a literary magazine featuring some of the best writing by Arkansas students and their teachers. Over 600 students of all ages and many of their teachers submitted essays, poems and short stories.
Rebekah, Hannah Grace and Rachel Shackelford recently placed near the top in several events at the AAU Mississippi West Swim Conference Championship Meet Finals. The girls have competed with the Jonesboro Jets for four years.
The Walnut Ridge 10-year-old All Stars won the Walnut Ridge Invitational Tournament last weekend at Stewart Park. Team members are: Cade Crisler, Brandon Dawson, Payton Edmondson, Brett Hufstedler, Curtis Jackson, Heath Kennedy, Baron Lorance, Matt Mize, Joseph Richardson, Turner Roberts, Derek Sluder, Michael Spain, Tyler Thompson and William Wilcoxson. The team is coached by Darrell Crisler and Mike Spain.
Twenty-two Lawrence County 4-H members and their leaders recently competed at District-O-Rama held at Arkansas State University. Those attending included: Jessica Wheeless, Michelle Teague, Traycie Webb, Karen Rorex, Alysia Coles, Krystal Hendon, Elizabeth Swartzlander, Alicia Halfacre, Kevin Rorex, Logan Coles, Brian Dement, Shantel Blankenship, Stephanie Richey, Gail Rorex, Jennifer Jones, Josh Dement, Sonya Willfond, Jackie Blankenship, Karen Mullen, Stewart Runsick, Gene Wheeless, Mary Richey, Stanley Corbett and Delise Coles. They won many individual awards, and Lawrence County received a participation award for taking part in a statewide project benefiting the Red Cross.
Three Lawrence County students recently attended their first National Camps for the Blind program, Camp Yorktown Bay, near Hot Springs. Two visually impaired students, Ray Thomas of Alicia and Kari Robins of Black Rock, were campers. Heather McCain of Portia was a volunteer.
30 Years Ago
Robert Smith Jr. of Walnut Ridge has been elected to serve a three-year term on the State Chamber Board.
The Walnut Ridge Pitzele Rockets have won the state championship in the Amateur Athletic Union National Baseball Congress State Tournament in Harrison. Team members include: Derek Caldwell, Preston Spargo, Scotty Weeks, Blake Jones, Jeremie Guthrie, Randy Blazer, Kendall Williford, Jason Belcher, Britt Jones, Tosh Manning, Hank Lady and Aaron Bookout.
Carole Kearby, drum major of the Walnut Ridge High School marching band, was selected “All-American” at a Marching Auxiliaries Camp last week at Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau, Mo.
40 Years Ago
Walnut Ridge High School Alley Cats drill team attended a clinic at Memphis State University recently. They include: Stacy Wayland, Sandra Allen, Margie LeBlanc, Kellie Allison, Vicky Brumley, Martha Wilson, Debbie Corbett and Kayla Ellis. They received a second-place trophy for their home routine.
Coach Bobby C. Watson and Linda Graddy will be participating in the 26th annual Arkansas High School Coaches Association Shrine- East-West All Star basketball games held this week in Conway and Little Rock. Coach Watson was chosen as a coach for the East team. Linda is among the squad of 15 girls selected to represent the East team. She is the first all star player to be selected from Hoxie.
Individual American Little League award winners are David Felts, seven-year-old batting champion; Blake Shaw, eight-year-old batting champion; Jason Osburn, overall batting champion; and Jeff Fort, overall pitching leader.
50 Years Ago
Jim Snapp was re-elected chairman of the Lawrence County Development Council.
Wilson Schmidt of Hoxie is one of four outstanding prep basketball players from the state who have announced they will compete for the University of Arkansas freshman team this winter.
Philip and Vicki Clark are the parents of their first child, Philip Jayphen Clark, born Tuesday afternoon at St. Bernard’s Hospital and weighing eight pounds, nine ounces. The grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. C. Leroy Clark and Mr. and Mrs. Wright Hatcher.
Several members of the Walnut Ridge competitive swimming team entered the 25th annual all-star swim meet Wednesday of last week at the University of Arkansas in Little Rock. Competing with 15 teams, the Walnut Ridge 200-yard medley relay team placed fourth. Members of the team were Mike Bassett, Ralph Duckworth, Sam Allen and Bill Joseph.
70 Years Ago
Revis Casper, superintendent of Sloan-Hendrix, Imboden, for the past four years, has been selected by the County Board of Education to fill the vacancy caused by the resignation of L. Cameron. Cameron will become business manager of Arkansas State College, Jonesboro.
Peggy Rainwater, Betty Ann Benson and Phyllis Earl Campbell are attending a Methodist Youth Camp at Wayland Springs this week.
75 Years Ago
Kenneth Miller, son of Mr. and Mrs. Leonard Miller, has been discharged from the Navy and returned to Walnut Ridge Friday of last week.
Brooks Penn, Jerry Bassett, J.T. Williams, Larry Sloan and Cleo Moody drove to Memphis Sunday and witnessed a stage show in that city.
Mildred Bland and Nancy Ponder are visiting friends in Batesville and attending the Water Carnival in that city.
Nancy Ponder, Billy Lane Brewer and Marianne Smith returned home Sunday from a month’s stay at Camp Joyzelle, near Monte Ne. They were accompanied home by Mrs. H.L. Ponder.
90 Years Ago
The City Water Works has passed the $500 mark in collections for water used by consumers during June.
Winifred Champion of Gillett was here meeting with superintendent A.W. Rainwater and members of the Board of Education. Miss Champion is a graduate of the University of Arkansas and an applicant for the position of home economics teacher in the local school.
Mrs. R.B. Warner and daughters, Nita Bob and Merle, are in Texarkana for a visit with relatives.
Relatives of M.M. Weir, wishing to surprise him, the occasion being his birthday, met at his home with well-filled baskets.
