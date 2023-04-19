10 Years Ago
Speaking at the April 9 Hoxie City Council meeting, Fire Chief Will Tate told the council the department is currently working on a new emergency operation plan, which will lay out the chain of command in the event of a natural disaster, as well as provide shelter locations and plans for drills.
Hoxie High School senior Krista Coffell, a standout athlete in volleyball, basketball and track, signed her letter of commitment to the University of Central Arkansas track team on Thursday at a ceremony at Hoxie Mustang Gymnasium in front of family, coaches and teammates.
After years of piloting towboats on the Mississippi, Ohio and Tennessee rivers, Rick Prater retired as captain of Archer Daniels Midland Company’s American Beauty. Prater, and other recently retired captains, was honored at a reception at the Drury Inn & Suites Convention Center in St. Louis on April 5. His wife, Lesha, and daughter, Shantelle, also attended the event.
First place winners in the Hoxie Elementary School Science Fair included: Mia Orrick, kindergarten; Emily Steele, first grade; Cannon Dail, second grade; Kaylee Hoffman, third grade; Phoebe Lamb, fourth grade; River Whaley, fifth grade; and Baylee Rash, sixth grade.
20 Years Ago
Lynn High School has announced the 2002-2003 honor graduates. Clay Phillips is valedictorian. Shana Richmond and Amanda Kent will be co-salutatorians.
Jared Jones, a senior at River Valley High School, has been named to the Class A All-State tournament basketball team.
The Hoxie High School Student Council attended the AASC Conference in Bentonville April 4-6. They were awarded one of 10 service projects awards in the state for their “Trick-or-Treat for the Lawrence County Food Bank” through which they collected more than 1,300 food items. Those attending the conference included: Tara Gentry, Lauren Spurlock, Vill Phillips, Alicia Phillips, Will Hendrix, Brittney Jones, Kari Boothe, LeAnne Foley and Lindsey Bullard. Sponsors Brenda Jones and Brenda Wade also attended.
Keri Vance, a 2000 graduate of Lynn High School, was presented with both the Program Academic Scholar Award and the Outstanding Student Award April 7 at the 2003 Convocation of Scholars Honors Banquet at Arkansas State University in Jonesboro.
30 Years Ago
Valerie Turnbow was crowned Miss Mustang Friday night. Christy Jones was first runner-up, and Kristy Light was second runner-up.
Jim and Virginia Bland of Walnut Ridge have been named the honorary co-chairmen of the depot fund drive, which begins Friday.
Walnut Ridge students Andrea Baltz, Jennifer Mansfield and Mark Biggers were first place winners in a poster contest sponsored by Mothers Against Drunk Driving.
40 Years Ago
Judy Clayton, daughter of Hicks Clayton, has been named valedictorian of the Strawberry Class of 1983. Sharonda Eagans was named salutatorian.
Mark Verkler has been named valedictorian at Black Rock. Pashia Dunlap is salutatorian.
Three Lawrence Countians were among seven graduating seniors honored by the College of Business at Arkansas State University recently. Joseph David Belk of Hoxie won the accounting award, George W. Barksdale of Hoxie received the Omicron Delta Epsilon award and Janna L. Collar of Walnut Ridge won the Alpha Kappa Psi award.
Miriam Flippo, a sophomore at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville, was recently initiated into Phi Epsilon Omicron, the National Honor Society for Home Economics.
Bob and Pam Johnson of Walnut Ridge are the parents of their first child, a son, born at Methodist Hosptial in Jonesboro. The baby has been named Benjamin Pratt Johnson.
50 Years Ago
Mr. and Mrs. R.S. Choate will observe their golden wedding anniversary on Easter Sunday, April 22.
John Summers, concert master, will present a recital Sunday afternoon on a beautiful new 650 Conn organ installed March 23 in the sanctuary of First Presbyterian Church. The organ was donated by Dr. Ralph and Gayola Joseph, Ralph Joseph Jr. and Bill Joseph in memory of Patricia Lynn Joseph.
Jay Hamilton Myers of Black Rock, retired banker, political and civic leader, died Friday morning in Lawrence Memorial Hospital at the age of 77. He was elected mayor of Black Rock in 1947 and held that post until his death, serving 26 years as the city’s chief executive.
Jim Webb, athletic director and basketball coach at Southern Baptist College, has been named “Coach of the Year” by the Ozark Junior College Athletic Conference.
60 Years Ago
HONOR GRADUATES: Lynn High School, Sherry Casper, valedictorian, Connie Rider, salutatorian; Black Rock High, Jimmy Bridges, valedictorian, Frankie Oldham, salutatorian.
Evelyn Davis, beautiful and talented daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Winford Davis of Lynn, was voted Sweetheart of the Northeast Arkansas District, Future Farmers of America.
Linda Sexton was crowned queen of the FHA spring formal at WRHS.
Mrs. W.D. Schumaker of Minturn has been named County Health Nurse.
Maude Rudy of Smithville died at the age of 82.
Billy Wayne Bristow of Strawberry, a 7th grader, is the county champion speller for 1963.
70 Years Ago
Larry Davis of Fender 4-H club and Lavelle Robertson of Black Rock FFA shared top honors at the Lawrence County 8th annual Junior Livestock Show in Walnut Ridge, Thursday, reports W.A. Anderson, county agent.
Sheriff and Mrs. Rosie Foley announce the birth of a daughter at a local clinic at 3:15 Easter morning. The baby has been named Stacey Jean.
Tom Manning has been elected president of the Student Council at Walnut Ridge High School for the next school year.
The Mr. and Miss WRHS went to Alice Hilburn as Miss WRHS and Dick Hilburn and Johnny Shields, who tied for Mr. WRHS. Most Beautiful girls were Claudette Harris, first; Alice Hilburn, second; and Margaret Auldridge, third. Most Handsome boys were Dick Hilburn, first; Jerrell Belew, second; and Tony Dowell, third.
80 Years Ago
Waymon Padgett and Euell Ray Coleman are first and second honor graduates, respectively, of the Strawberry Senior Class.
Mrs. E.K. Riddick was elected president of the Schubert Club musical organization at a meeting held Thursday night in the home of Mrs. Jane Gibson.
Paul Woodring, son of Mr. and Mrs. Clyde Woodring of Walnut Ridge, has entered training for duty as an aerial radio operator.
J.C. Moore spent a short leave in Walnut Ridge last week with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. John Moore. He has been promoted to S 2/c motor mechanic at the naval training station at Columbia, S.C.
Pvt. Thomas G. Gaskin, formerly of Alicia, is now stationed with the U.S. Army at New Orleans.
Four Lawrence County men have recently been assigned to the hard hitting armored training forces at Fort Knox, Kentucky, where they will be trained for 12 weeks to become tank and gun specialists. They are: Daniel M. Kopp, Davis B. Lewis, John Carlson Sauls and Paul E. Tate.
James L. Bland Jr. will leave at an early hour tomorrow for Philadelphia, Penn., to rejoin his unit of the air corps, the 355th fighter group.
90 Years Ago
Citizens of Lawrence County Tuesday overwhelmingly voted down a proposal to remove the main county seat of government from Powhatan to Walnut Ridge. Returns made available to The Times Dispatch showed 1187 for removal and 1801 against removal.
Mr. and Mrs. Fred Foster, W.O. Sexton, Virgil Lee, Oliver Blackford, John Holloway, Opal Joyner and Dud Bassett were Walnut Ridge citizens who drove to Memphis last Sunday to witness the baseball game between the New York Yankees and the Memphis Chicks. Babe Ruth was the principal attraction.
Mesdames Alvin Irby, Joe Sexton, O.T. Massey, G.E. Henry, J.C. Childers, Neil Sloan, James L. Bland and Laurence Bailey are in Newport today attending a district meeting of PTA.
100 Years Ago
Mrs. Francis Spencer Ponder, the wife of Willis M. Ponder, died Tuesday evening at her home in Walnut Ridge, following an illness of several weeks of influenza and pneumonia. Mrs. Ponder was 41. Besides her husband, she leaves one child, Miles Ponder, aged seven years; her mother, one brother and two sisters. Her body was taken to Elizabethtown this morning, and funeral services will be held at the Presbyterian church. Mrs. Ponder was a young woman of many gracious qualities of mind and heart. A cordial manner reflected her warm and kindly nature, and won her many friends.
