10 Years Ago
FEMA and the Arkansas Department of Emergence Management conducted a site survey of the Walnut Ridge Airport recently. Because of the proximity of the airport to the New Madrid fault line, the airport is being evaluated by the agencies to gauge in what capacities the airport might serve in the event of a disaster.
The Lawrence County Circle of Friends hosted its annual Breakfast with Santa on Saturday in the MAC Building at First Baptist Church in Walnut Ridge. More than 135 people attended the event, which raised more than $650, exceeding the chapter’s goal of $500.
Charles Clark of Annieville placed first in the age division for males 80 and over at the 18th annual Turkey Trot 5k race in Springfield, Mo., on Thanksgiving Day. More than 9,000 runners and walkers participated in the event.
Meshayla Payne of Hoxie recently won a competition at Arkansas State University called the “Dickens Slam.” She performed a piece from “Oliver Twist” for the judges. One of the judges was Lucinda Dickens Hawksley, great-great-great-granddaughter of Charles Dickens.
Ray and Nova Dobbs were named Mr. and Mrs. Hoxie Merry Christmas during Hoxie’s Dickens in the Park celebration. Also during the celebration, Lida Tinker was presented with Community Service Award for her efforts in helping with the event.
20 Years Ago
Mother Nature covered Lawrence County and Northern Arkansas with ice last week, shutting down power to a majority of households. The storm hit on Dec. 4 and three men’s lives were claimed in this area related to the ice storm. They are: Mark Stuart, 44, of Walnut Ridge, Steven Jones, 48, of Woodville, Tenn., and John Kelley of Cash.
Kai Rorex, a 16-year-old junior at Walnut Ridge High School, recently participated in the Babe Ruth World Series held in Russellville. He was a catcher for the Jonesboro All-Stars. He finished the tournament with the highest batting average. He hit .538 (7/13), and had an on-base percentage of .571. Defensively he joined teammates Jeremy Hart and Brandon Evans, along with 12 others.
Hoxie High School head football coach Tom Sears has announced all-conference players. Seniors Vill Phillips, Eric Dobbs, Robert Riedel and junior Mark Byrd were named AAA All-Conference players. Seniors Jamie Causey and Bobby Joe Watson were recognized as honorable mentions.
Numerous veterans and their families gathered at the Williams Baptist College chapel Saturday for National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day. A ceremony was conducted by the history committee of the Walnut Ridge Army Flying School which included accounts related by Catherine and Miles Ponder and Leo Rooker, who were all involved in the events; the story of “Taps’” folding of the flag and singing “Star Spangled Banner” and “God Bless America.”
30 Years Ago
Melanie Bagwell is the Black Rock High School homecoming queen. Maids are Sarah Boggs, Angel Booth, Ashlee Dulaney, Kristie Williams, Candace Spades and April Privett.
The Lady Greyhounds of Sloan-Hendrix High School at Imboden took first place in the girls division of the Williams Baptist College High School Basketball Tournament.
Lucy Williams will be honored on her 90th birthday with a reception Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Mt. Harmony Free Will Baptist Church in Saffell.
40 Years Ago
Heavy flooding of Spring River, Black River and Running Water Creek over the weekend has left bridges washed out and many people homeless. Most residents of the Portia and Clover Bend communities evacuated from their homes Friday night and Saturday. Heavy rains and warm weather resulted in flooding and tornados over much of Arkansas and the Midwest. It was the worst flood in the county’s history.
50 Years Ago
Tom Bernard Logan, aged 62, of Little Rock died Monday. He was one of several brothers who came off a farm in southern Lawrence County, and in the American tradition each of them achieved a measure of success in life. He was elected several times to a Lawrence County office and concluded his elective career as a State Senator. Since 1958, he had been with the state Employment Security Division.
Myrtle Goldston of Walnut Ridge died Thursday morning of last week following a lengthy illness.
State and federal Soil Conservation Service officials and Northeast Arkansas conservation leaders were here yesterday to attend the dedication of the Fry-Kellow drainage ditch. Local officials including Bill Rainwater, Jerry Flippo and O’Neal Kellim told of benefits of the Fry-Kellow program. Robert H.Smith Jr., secretary of the Fry-Kellow project, also spoke. Other program participants were Charles C. Snapp, chairman of the Ozark Foothills project, and R.S. Rainwater, chairman of the Lawrence County Conservation District.
60 Years Ago
Joe Penn, Jim Penn and Frankie Oldham are the first Scouts ever to reach the Eagle award at Black Rock.
Members of the First Baptist Church shipped over 500 pounds of clothing last week to Miami, Fla., for the Cuban refugees. A special committee directing the effort included Mrs. C.E. Gilliam, Mrs. Arah Rodgers, Mrs. Pat Rushing and the Rev. W. H. Heard.
R. Sloan Rainwater of Walnut Ridge was honored last week in Little Rock for 25 years of service as a Soil Conservation Service supervisor.
70 Years Ago
The first snowfall of the winter was recorded at the CAA weather station here last Saturday, observers measuring the fall at 2.20 inches.
Two Lawrence County girls, Claria Jackson and Glenda Winters, are members of the University of Arkansas Mixed Chorus, which will present Handel’s “The Messiah” at Fayetteville.
Freda Smithee of Hoxie and Don Buchanan of Clover Bend, were honored as champion 4-H Club members in the county at the annual achievement banquet, Monday night.
Mr. and Mrs. Robert L. Flippo of Powhatan, who finished second last year, became Arkansas’ first place winners in the Plant to Prosper Contests in 1952 and on Tuesday received their awards and cash prizes in the amount of $200.
The Bobcats lost the Thanksgiving Day football game to the Pocahontas Redskins, 13-6.
Miss Doris Hilburn was married November 15 to Seaman First Class J.W. Phillips of Clover Bend. Mr. and Mrs. Darrell Hilburn are the parents of the bride.
80 Years Ago
Supt. A.W. Rainwater of Walnut Ridge was elected president of the Arkansas Education Association in the first mail ballot in the history of the A.E.A.
Dr. George M. Watkins died at his home here last Sunday afternoon in his 69th year. Dr. Watkins lived his entire life in Lawrence County and was a prominent physician.
Pvt. James L. Bland, Jr., attending the Air Force technical school at Ft. Logan, Colorado, reports that a three-inch snow fell there November 21st and that the temperature was eight degrees above zero at four o’clock that morning when his group was called out for the first morning classes.
Pate Snapp, who spent his sophomore and junior years at WRHS but who is now a senior at Fayetteville High School, was named by the Arkansas Gazette not only a member of the 1942 “All-State” non-conference team, but as the top non-conference tackle in Arkansas.
Kenneth Benson, son of Mr. and Mrs. Clinton Benson, will receive his B.S. degree from Arkansas State College in May and is also listed in the 1942-43 issue of “Who’s Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges.”
