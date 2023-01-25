10 Years Ago
The Walnut Ridge Regional Airport was listed recently as a Fixed Base Operator (FBO) of the Week on AVweb, a general aviation news website. In order to receive this honor, an airport has to be nominated by a pilot who has been impressed by an airport and/or its staff during a stopover anywhere in the nation. Pilot Harry Shannon recommended the Walnut Ridge Airport following a recent stopover there, stating that airport manager Michelle Anthony went the extra mile to accommodate the airport guests.
Members of the Walnut Ridge High School basketball homecoming royalty are queen, Nita Bislimi; maid of honor, Ashlyn Cothern; senior maid, Audrey McElrath; junior maid, Anna Bland; sophomore maid, Courtney Cox; and freshman maid, Maggie Jackson. Karlee Britton and Jersie Cunningham are the pages.
Walnut Ridge High School’s sweetheart royalty includes: king, Eric Wilcoxson; knight of honor, Tyler Clement; senior knight, Matthew Cox; junior knight, Baron Estes; sophomore knight, Lane Kennedy; and freshman knight, Martin Crisler. Bo Kersey and Allie Bramlett are the pages.
Several members of Gracie Barra in Walnut Ridge participated in the Springfield Open Grappling Tournament on Saturday in Springfield, Mo. A gold medal was awarded to Zander Blair. Shayne Goforth received three gold medals and one silver medal. Blake Snow won gold in the “Absolute Weight” division. Silver medals were awarded to Kyler Blair and Jonathan Jones. Aaron Osborn received one silver medal and two bronze medals.
Don Cavenaugh of Walnut Ridge, owner of the Cavenaugh Auto Group, has been named as a finalist in the Arkansas Business of the Year Awards, which are presented by Arkansas Business. Cavenaugh is a finalist for the Executive of the Year award.
20 Years Ago
Shad Allison of Walnut Ridge was recently named Pilot of the Year for 2002 by the Arkansas Agricultural Aviation Association. Pilots across the state are anonymously nominated for the award, then voted on by the association. Allison began working as a loader boy for Hoxie Flying Service, and obtained his private pilot’s license at the age of 17.
Congressman Marion Berry and John Allen, state director of USDA/Rural Development, were in Hoxie last Wednesday to announce the funding of a sewer project. They presented a check to Mayor Jeff Brady from USDA/Rural Development in the amount of $200,000. The project will add approximately 80 households in the northwest portion of town to the city sewer system.
Craig Phillips, a senior at Walnut Ridge High School, has been named linebacker for the All-State football team. Phillips had previously been named the number two lineman in the conference, and served as the Bobcats’ defensive captain.
Shantelle Prater and Mark Byrd were named king and queen of the Hoxie High School Winter Formal on Saturday night. Tied for first runners-up were Cody Wallis and Lindsey Haney and Janette Allen and Vill Phillips.
30 Years Ago
Larry Glenn, who has been superintendent at Lynn for the past 24 years, recently asked the board that his contract not be renewed due to his declining health.
Keri Truxler was crowned Hoxie High School homecoming queen last Friday evening. Her sister, Kasi, was a page in the homecoming ceremony.
Jonathan Duckworth, four-year-old son of Roger and Angie Duckworth of Walnut Ridge, has been chosen as the United Cerebral Palsy poster child for this area.
40 Years Ago
One of this county’s best-known citizens, Larry Sloan, has retired from Citizens National Bank. The retirement marks the end of a 49-year business career.
The children of Marvin and Bessie Dobbs honored their parents with a 50th wedding anniversary reception recently at Fireman’s Hall.
Brett Cox, son of Mr. and Mrs. J.R. Cox, celebrated his seventh birthday with a bunking party in his home. The party theme was the movie E.T. with a surprise visit from E.T. Attending the party were Blake Cox, Chad Cox, Jody Hart, Layne Matthews and Adam Weeks.
Members of the Hoxie High School Band who were named to All-District bands at tryouts held recently include: Terri Oldham, Laura Lynn Belk, Matt Doyle, Bonnie Staudt and Mark Belk.
All 14 of the Walnut Ridge High School Band students who tried out for All-Region bands received that honor. They are: Kay Lynn Brand, Vonda Gale Davis, Laura Burns, Cindy Wheeless, Karen Walker, Christine Clopp, Tim Segraves, Mark Clark, Mike Covey, Jennifer Goings, Mike Slayton, Jaye Walker, Joey York and Jayme Caspall.
50 Years Ago
A Court of Honor was conducted last week honoring three members of Black Rock Troop 65 who were recipients of the Eagle Badge. They were Craig Rider, Jimmy Smith and Cleatus Smith. Joe Penn, Jim Penn, David Foley, Morris Moore, Bill Moore and Randall Tate, all former members of Troop 65 and all Eagle Scouts, participated in the ceremony. Henry Clark is scoutmaster.
Phyllis Lewis of Walnut Ridge has been placed on the President’s List at Freed-Hardeman College in Henderson, Tenn.
Rebecca Cude of Walnut Ridge has been named to the Dean’s List at Ouachita Baptist University.
Hoxie School Board has made preliminary plans for a new Middle School building to replace the old one, which burned in December. Preliminary plans call for 10 classrooms, a library and study hall.
Thomas A. Moore of Walnut Ridge, a journalism major, is one of 29 seniors at Arkansas State University selected for this year’s Who’s Who in American Colleges and Universities.
On January 11, the Strawberry Community 4-H Club held its first meeting. Officers were elected as follows: Roger Bennett, president; Judy Guthrie, Robert Willmuth, Virginia Conyers, Donna Voyles, Charles Goff, Vicki Huskey and Danny Keith Walker.
Rudy and Grace Jones were married on January 14, 1923, and Sunday marked their golden wedding anniversary. Their son, Jack, and his wife, Wilma, Stella Phillips, who is like a daughter to them, and their niece, Beverly Sturch, entertained at open house in the home of Jack and Wilma.
– Mrs. A. L. King
60 Years Ago
Mary Ellen Bean, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Kenneth Bean, is queen of the Lawrence County Saddle Club. Bob Moore was elected 1963 president of the club.
Louie Arnold died suddenly last Friday morning at the age of 67. He was a prominent resident of the Egypt community.
John C. Kelley of Black Rock waited 72 years before he decided to marry, but the bridegroom is happy at his decision. Mr. Kelley was married Jan. 6 to Mrs. Daisy Inman of Walnut Ridge. Known as “The Great Abstainer,” Mr. Kelley has never tasted whiskey, gin, beer, tea, coffee or soda pop. He has tasted only two liquids in his 72 years – milk and water.
Paced by Larry Weeks and Lonnie Scudder, Hoxie defeated Lynn, 40-35.
70 Years Ago
Two Lawrence Countians were aboard the Gen. H.B. Freeman Navy transport, which arrived in Seattle, Wash., Sunday morning. They are Pfc. William B. Hatcher of Black Rock and Pfc. Joe M. Smith of Hoxie.
Miss Viola B. Callahan, home economics teacher at the Hoxie Consolidated School, has been selected by the Board of Foreign Scholarships from a number of applicants to teach home economics in India during the 1953-54 school year under the Fulbright Act. She will teach at the Howard Plested Higher Secondary School at Meerut, India.
Lieutenant Colonel Julian Beakley of Walnut Ridge has been named Commander of the 153rd Infantry Regiment of the Arkansas National Guard.
R.D. Burrow, hardware and furniture dealer, was elected a director of the Citizens National Bank at a meeting here Tuesday.
A major business district fire occurred here at 4:15 Wednesday morning when the two-story McCarroll building was consumed by a blaze, which originated in the rear of the brick building. The Red and White Food Store and Haynes Studio, photographers, were counted as complete losses, and the office of Dr. H. N. Chambers, dentist, was very badly damaged. Heavy losses were also sustained in adjoining stores.
The engagement of Miss Suzanne Cornelius to Lt. Jack M. Sloan, U.S.A.F., was announced recently by her parents, Lt. Col. and Mrs. Vance Cornelius, at a dinner party, which they gave in the Kelly A.F.B. Officers Club, San Antonio, Texas.
80 Years Ago
Kenneth Camp, formerly of Hoxie, who has been stationed in the Hawaiian Islands and was hailed by the Honolulu papers in the fall of 1941 as one of the most sensational and daring pilots ever stationed there, has been promoted from the rank of captain to that of major in the air corps.
Seaman Elon “Pat” Nicholas of Sedgwick survived the sinking of a United States warship on Nov. 30 in the Solomon Islands and is now spending a 30-day leave at Sedgwick pending assignment to another ship.
O.E. Neece has enlisted in the navy and is now stationed at San Diego, Calif.
Joe Benson, son of Mr. and Mrs. G.W. Benson, was a welcome visitor to Walnut Ridge the past week. Joe left Walnut Ridge with Company K and has been in Alaska for 18 months.
Mr. and Mrs. J.L. Bland returned Thursday afternoon of last week from a trip to Orlando, Fla., where they visited their son, J.L. Bland Jr., stationed with the army air corps at that point.
S/Sgt. Erwin Levit returned to duty at Camp Robinson Tuesday after spending a furlough period here with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Sam Levit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.