10 Years Ago

The Walnut Ridge Regional Airport was listed recently as a Fixed Base Operator (FBO) of the Week on AVweb, a general aviation news website. In order to receive this honor, an airport has to be nominated by a pilot who has been impressed by an airport and/or its staff during a stopover anywhere in the nation. Pilot Harry Shannon recommended the Walnut Ridge Airport following a recent stopover there, stating that airport manager Michelle Anthony went the extra mile to accommodate the airport guests.

