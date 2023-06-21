10 Years Ago
The Steve and Becky Davis family of Walnut Ridge has been named as the 2013 Lawrence County Farm Family of the year.
The Walnut Ridge Regional Airport received a very special gift last week from National Guard soldiers home on leave from Afghanistan. A U.S. flag that had flown over the headquarters of the 1039th Sapper Company, 120th Engineer Battalion at MNB Tarin Kowt, Afghanistan, was donated to the airport for display.
Joe Gray of Hoxie has retired after working for the Walnut Ridge Street/Sanitation Department for 29 years. He was presented with a plaque by Street/Sanitation Department Chairman Boyce Dixon and Mayor Don House at a recent city council meeting.
20 Years Ago
Mark Penn and Adam Jean, both of Walnut Ridge, won the Buddy Bass Tournament May 17 at Lake Charles State Park.
Lynn’s Paula Jines has been selected to play on the East 2003 Arkansas High School All-Star fast pitch softball game at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville on June 19. She was selected 3-A All-District, All-Regional, Most Valuable Player and All-State.
The AET Ambulance Orioles won the seven, eight and nine-year-old little league tournament Saturday at Stewart Park and were first place in the league. The team includes: Hunter Ketchum, Tyler Binkley, Lane Kennedy, Zach Jones, Eric Wilcoxson, Colton Brown, Seth Williams, Tyler Clement, Tyler Hall, Rowdy Ditto, Alex Williams, Dylan Volner and Cole Hicks. Their coaches are Glenn Kennedy, Tori Hicks, Clifton Hall, Bill Wilcoxson and head coach Jeff Williams.
Lee and Judy Turnbull were recently honored as volunteers of the year for Court Appointed Special Advocates in the Third Judicial District.
30 Years Ago
Keith Binkley, Jay Jones and Calvin Gray, members of the Walnut Ridge High School Future Farmers of America, received State Farmer Degrees at the State FFA Convention in Hot Springs.
Michael Walker, son of Tommy and Pauline Walker of Hoxie, has been selected to participate in the AEGIS program, Summer Arts Encounter at Arkansas Tech University in Russellville.
Chief Kenny Jones and Patrolman Jimmy Smith of the Walnut Ridge Police Department heroically saved a woman and five children Thursday when their car stalled on the train tracks near Main Street with a train approaching. The children were removed from the car and the car was pushed off the tracks. The train missed the vehicle by less than a foot.
40 Years Ago
Bobby L. Tomlinson, 51, Imboden city marshal, was appointed Lawrence County Sheriff in a special meeting of the county Quorum Court. He replaces Gene Matthews, who was killed in a gun battle near Smithville on June 3.
Naomi Moore, Lawrence County Cooperative Extension Service secretary, will retire at the end of the month. She has worked with the extension service for 30 years.
Junior high cheerleaders at Walnut Ridge High School attended clinic this week at ASU in Jonesboro. They include: Shannon Spades, Blair Murphy, Jennifer Cox, Linda Allison, Leighia Walker, Gwen Mullen and Kathy Cooper.
Judy Clayton of Strawberry, Jayme Caspall of Walnut Ridge and Teresa Oldham of Hoxie, all valedictorians of their graduating classes, were honored recently at the governor’s mansion in Little Rock. They were greeted by Gov. and Mrs. Bill Clinton.
50 Years Ago
Dr. Ralph Joseph has been elected president of the Kiwanis Club. He will succeed Pate Snapp. Other officers are Roger Wills, Carl Duckworth, Jim Sloan and Ed Dust.
The new minister of First United Methodist Church is the Reverend William C. (Dick) Haltom. He succeeds the Rev. James M. Meadors Jr., who was assigned to the Clarksville United Methodist Church.
Benson Hart, local accountant, scored a hole-in-one at the Walnut Ridge Country Club golf course last Thursday. John Jadwin, club manager, said Hart aced the 160-yard number three hole.
Henry Rainwater of Walnut Ridge was named conference lay leader of the North Arkansas Conference of the United Methodist Church at the annual conference in Jonesboro last week.
Announcement is made of the engagement of Theresa Anne Davis, daughter of Billy Joe and Anna Carolyn Davis of Walnut Ridge, to Gary Dean Kimberling, son of Mr. and Mrs. William Earl Kimberling of Helena.
60 Years Ago
Jenny Sue Whittington was named Little Miss Walnut Ridge and Paula Howard was named Miss Walnut Ridge at the beauty pageant here. Rose Snapp was named Junior Miss Walnut Ridge.
On 5 July 5, Jim Selvidge and Bill Howard caught a Trailways bus in Walnut Ridge, traveling to Little Rock to travel by plane to the MCRD, in San Diego to begin their marine boot camp training.
The closing of the 725th Radar Squadron here will mean that 120 families move from Lawrence County. Of this number 74 families live in Walnut Ridge, Hoxie and College City; 19 families live in Pocahontas; and 27 families live in Air Force housing at the airport. Supt. Van Ellis said the Walnut Ridge School will lose 70 Air Force children.
Death: Joe Snow, 55, prominent farmer of near Walnut Ridge.
Mary Ellen Bean, senior queen, will reign at the 7th annual Horse Show, here Saturday.
70 Years Ago
A native of Walnut Ridge, Orval Elmo Riggs, is a member of the class to be graduated by the University of Arkansas School of Medicine in Little Rock, June 15.
Stanley Neal, timberman of Black Rock, and his wife, were killed when their automobile was struck by a Missouri Pacific passenger train at O’Kean, 10 miles north of Walnut Ridge, Saturday morning.
Herbert Marshall, recent graduate of the University of Arkansas who will earn master’s degree at that school this summer, has been offered a contract as football coach and director of physical education programs in Walnut Ridge Schools.
State and local police were still investigating today the $1,500 robbery, which occurred early last Sunday morning at J.O. Callhan & Sons in Black Rock.
Death brought to a close last Friday morning the career of one of the foremost citizens ever produced by Lawrence County during its long history. Z.M. McCarroll, 71, suffered a heart attack at his home early in the morning.
Never late for work, never charged with responsibility of personal injury and always accepting assignments of extra work when tracks had to be cleared for trains, is the enviable record of J.R. Riggs of Walnut Ridge, who retired June 1 after 40 years continuous service with the Missouri Pacific Railroad Company.
80 Years Ago
Paul Zimmerman is a prisoner of the Japanese forces and held in an interment camp in the Philippines, according to an official announcement of the United States Navy.
Bobby Cole, 16, was fatally injured about four o’clock yesterday afternoon while at work on a sodding project at the Walnut Ridge Army Air Field.
90 Years Ago
Lawrence County voted 62 to 23 for repeal of the 18th amendment, and 66 to 19 for 3.2 beer, in the poll conducted by the Arkansas Democrat. In that vote, the state stood 9,589 to 3,431 for repeal, with only five counties showing majorities for prohibition.
Miss Dorothy Moore gave her mother a surprise birthday party last Thursday at the home of her parents, Mr. and Mrs. D.B. Moore. During the evening, games were played and contests held. Miss Dorothy, assisted by Mrs. Cash and Miss Edna Johnson, served delicious brick ice cream and cake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.