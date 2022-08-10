10 Years Ago
Members of the 1962 Walnut Ridge American Legion Baseball Team held a 50-year reunion at Don’s Steakhouse on Saturday evening. The 1962 team won the state championship for the second consecutive year. Team members attending the reunion included Russ Adams of Lorado, Jerry Wilson of St. Louis, Larry Green of Doniphan, Mo., Glenn Murphy of Walnut Ridge, Oland Goad of Imboden, Russ Goad of Copperas Cove, Texas, Joel Wagoner of Batesville, Jerry Morrow of Cherokee Village, Dave Boyd of Hayti, Mo., J.M. Martz of Melbourne, Larry Martin of Hot Springs, Warren Baxter of Jonesboro, Bill Baxter of Forrest City, Charles “Gabby” Hayes of Black Rock and David McNutt of West Memphis. Other teammates not present were: Chester Berry of Pensacola, Fla., Charles Bowlin of Memphis, Jim Ulmer of Pocahontas, as well as the late George Glenn Jr., who lived in Lynn.
Alena Fears of Walnut Ridge was the overall winner in this year’s Times Dispatch Summertime Photo Contest. Fears’ photo of an airplane flying near Highway 91 won first place in the Scenes of Summer category.
Approximately a year after the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce announced a new Invest in Your Dreams program, the first business to take advantage of the program is open. Art & Culture frozen yogurt shop, owned by Danny West, opened on Saturday evening on Abbey Road in downtown Walnut Ridge. Mayor Charles Snapp said the program was created to help get businesses into buildings that needed repair by offering a lower rent in exchange for improvements made by the business owner.
20 Years Ago
Having claimed the Arkansas state Babe Ruth championship, the Jonesboro 16-year-old All-Stars also qualified for the World Series at Russellville, playing against the top eight teams in the nation. Six Lawrence county players made the All-Star team – Kai Rorex, Cody Holland, Jeremy Hart, Brandon Evans, Jeb Davis and Ryan Bauschlicher.
The home of Bruce and Donna Sheets at 1005 West Main was selected by the Walnut Ridge/Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce for Yard of the Month honors for August.
Carl and Erma Rider of Hoxie will be honored with a surprise 50th wedding anniversary reception hosted by their children at the fellowship hall of Fellowship Missionary Baptist Church on Saturday.
30 Years Ago
Chad Crank, son of Robert Crank and Martha Crank of Walnut Ridge, completed requirements to become an Eagle Scout just before he left for West Point Military Academy in June.
Anna Gibson of Lauratown, age 12, recently qualified for the Arkansas Zone swim team. She will be one of 65 swimmers representing Arkansas at a Zone Conference at Fayetteville.
Tarra Verkler of Black Rock recently attended the Aegis program, “French, A Global Language and Culture,” at Harding University in Searcy.
40 Years Ago
Ida Rainwater, 76, a retired teacher and librarian, died last Thursday afternoon at Baptist Central Hospital in Memphis.
Randy Barnhill, three-year starter for the Hoxie Mustangs, will participate on the East squad in the Arkansas High School All-Star football game in Little Rock next Saturday.
Individual winners in the American Little League this season, which just ended, are: Blake Shaw, overall batting champion; David Felts, individual pitching champion and eight-year-old batting champion; and Eric Tribble, seven-year-old batting champion.
Individual winners in the National Little League are: Scotty Cook, 12-year-old batting champion; Jeremy Winters, overall batting champion and individual pitching champion; and Jason Osburn, 10-year-old batting champion.
Leisa Dunham of College City is one of 32 Arkansas teenagers leaving Sunday to take part in the Youth Scholar Program of the National Institute on Cooperative Education at Purdue University in Lafayette, Ind. They will return Aug. 6.
50 Years Ago
Robert H. Smith, aged 66, died Tuesday. An active farmer since 1934, Mr. Smith had broadened his career and influence and was widely recognized as one of the state’s foremost agriculturalists, civic and political leaders. Senator John L. McClellan told The Times Dispatch yesterday, “I am shocked and saddened at Bob Smith’s death. The state and nation have lost one of our most effective men in the area of improvements of the farmer’s way of life.”
Two Walnut Ridge Bobcat stars from the 1971 team are in Conway this week working out for the 17th annual East-West All-Star football game, to be played Saturday night at War Memorial Stadium. Mike Slusser, a running back, and Rick McEntire, tackle on both offense and defense, paced Walnut Ridge to a 9-3-1 record last year and the finals of the State Class A playoffs under the direction of Coach Paul Stovall, who will be on the East coaching staff.
Sale of the Baltz Oldsmobile Agency by Henry Baltz to Jerry Flippo and H.V. Pratt has been arranged, subject to approval of the franchise by Oldsmobile and Chevrolet Divisions of General Motors.
The champion Little League Baseball team for the season is the Orioles, consisting of Joey Austin, Kenny Howard, Frankie Lee, Alan Simms, Allen Weir, Jeff Yates, Harvey Austin, Tol Wilson and Bobby Brand.
The Twins, the runner-up Little League team, includes Steve Doyle, David Passalaqua, Scott Edmondson, Randy Spears, Jimmy Green, Steve Jackson, Greg Elders, Roger Duckworth, Kevin Donovan, Ray Stone and Tommy Rainwater.
60 Years Ago
A lively election Tuesday attracted the biggest vote in the history of Lawrence County. The governor’s race drew the most votes – 4,983 just short of 5,000 and way above the previous record of 4,806 set in 1960. Lawrence County gave Governor Orval Faubus 56 percent of the total vote in his successful bid for an unprecedented fifth term.
70 Years Ago
The 7th Infantry Division has announced the award of the Bronze Star medal to Sergeant Floyd E. Rogers, who is a Lawrence County man. The award was for heroic achievement in connection with an operation against the enemy in Korea.
80 Years Ago
Work at the Armed Forces basic training school here continues at a rapid rate and the construction is expected to be at its peak at the first of next week.
Activity at the lead and zinc mines at the Old Gibson mines, near Black Rock, is on the increase, and there is a possibility that the Clear Springs settlement near Black Rock may develop into a large lead producing section.
Two U.S.O. Centers will be established in Walnut Ridge to aid in supplying planned recreation for soldiers to be stationed at the basic flying school now under construction near Walnut Ridge.
A master sergeant with five and a half years of army service at the age of 23 is the achievement of Joe M. Pyland of the Victory Division, “Brass Hats” Co., and chief clerk in one of the division’s administrative sections.
It was announced yesterday that Wolff Garment Company had leased the E.L. Moore building on Main Street, formerly occupied by the Churchwell’s Store, and would open a new department store sometime in early August.
