10 Years Ago

Members of the 1962 Walnut Ridge American Legion Baseball Team held a 50-year reunion at Don’s Steakhouse on Saturday evening. The 1962 team won the state championship for the second consecutive year. Team members attending the reunion included Russ Adams of Lorado, Jerry Wilson of St. Louis, Larry Green of Doniphan, Mo., Glenn Murphy of Walnut Ridge, Oland Goad of Imboden, Russ Goad of Copperas Cove, Texas, Joel Wagoner of Batesville, Jerry Morrow of Cherokee Village, Dave Boyd of Hayti, Mo., J.M. Martz of Melbourne, Larry Martin of Hot Springs, Warren Baxter of Jonesboro, Bill Baxter of Forrest City, Charles “Gabby” Hayes of Black Rock and David McNutt of West Memphis. Other teammates not present were: Chester Berry of Pensacola, Fla., Charles Bowlin of Memphis, Jim Ulmer of Pocahontas, as well as the late George Glenn Jr., who lived in Lynn.

