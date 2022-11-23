10 Years Ago
Imboden native Stan Witt, who was recently appointed director of the Arkansas State Police, was the guest speaker at the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce’s annual banquet on Nov. 13.
The Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce presented Man and Woman of the Year honors to Danny West and Fran Cavenaugh at its annual banquet.
Midway through the first quarter, the Walnut Ridge Bobcats found themselves staring at a16-0 deficit against the Strong Bulldogs in their playoff game Friday night at Sexton Field. Relying on a stingy defense and an offense that produced its usual big plays, the Bobcats dominated the remainder of the contest to earn a 32-16 victory and a trip to the quarterfinals of the 2A State Football Playoffs.
Royalty for the 2012 Hillcrest High School Basketball Homecoming included Lindsey Crews, senior maid and homecoming queen; Lacy Nunnally, senior maid; Shea Durham, senior maid; Emily Qualls, senior maid; Martine Skagseth, junior maid and senior high princess; Natalie Glenn, sophomore maid; Jody Hoggard, freshman maid; Emilia Holder, eighth-grade maid and junior high princess; and Brittnei Lhamon, seventh-grade maid.
The Hoxie High School Beta Club recently hosted a penny war to raise funds for the school’s backpack program. The senior class was the winning class for raising the largest amount of funds and will receive a community service reward day as a prize.
Jonesboro’s J.D. Rainwater signed a letter of intent to continue his baseball career at Arkansas State University. He is the son of Tom and Valerie Rainwater, both natives of Walnut Ridge. He is the grandson of Bob Rainwater of Walnut Ridge, the late Patty Rainwater, Charlotte Spikes of Pocahontas and the late Jonathan “Butch” Eskridge.
20 Years Ago
The Sloan-Hendrix High School junior Lady Greyhounds defeated the Izard County Consolidated junior Lady Cougars, 37-27, to win the Lynn Junior High Invitational Tournament on Saturday. Members of the team are Jaime Steele, Brenda Bailey, Tabitha Young, Tessa Blansett, Marti Tate, Cody Adams, Lisa Lodholtz, Amanda Cox, Jennifer Hackworth, Jennifer Crossno, Jessica Anderson, Tonya Dotson, Tamrin Collins, Kendra Harris, Katelyn Morris, Brittany Conrad and Alicyn Huddleston. Jared Richey is their coach.
Claiming the boys’ title for the Lynn Junior High Invitational Tournament was the Sloan-Hendrix junior Greyhounds. They defeated the Swifton junior Pirates, 63-31, on Saturday. Team members are Ben Brightwell, Patrick Pressler, Kevin Johnson, Jubal Steele, Travis Adams, Logan Collins, James Henry, Bryan Chesser, Keith Ward, Jasper Henry, Cory Baldridge, Mitchell Wilson, Zac Phillips and Bud Simmons. Greg Foreman is their coach.
Junior Johnson of Minturn shot and killed a 300-pound female black bear in Sylamore on Nov. 11. He was deer hunting with his son, Donald Johnson, and friend Darrell Price, when he saw the bear. Junior said it was probably a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. He also killed an eight-point buck on the trip.
Walnut Ridge School’s Parent-Teacher Organization raised approximately $2,500 at its annual Harvest Festival held Saturday afternoon, reported Becky Martin, PTO treasurer.
Lt. Col. Lloyd Clark was honored at Walnut Ridge Middle School last Wednesday. Clark retired from the U.S. Army after 22.5 years of service, and teaches seventh and eighth grade social studies at the school. He was presented with a fleece throw that resembles an American flag as a gesture of appreciation for his contributions to the Walnut Ridge community, school and especially the country.
30 Years Ago
In a runoff election held Tuesday, Reba Reese of Black Rock and Ron Smith of Walnut Ridge were elected aldermen for their respective towns.
Mrs. Alta Wilburn Dobbs will be honored Tuesday at a reception in honor of her 100th birthday. Mrs. Dobbs is a lifetime resident of Walnut Ridge.
Lisa Rainey was chosen senior high homecoming queen last Friday evening at Lynn School. Tonya Wells reigned as junior high queen.
40 Years Ago
Riding a 45-24 first-round win over Booneville, the Walnut Ridge Bobcats travel to Oak Grove High School in Pulaski County Friday night to enter the second round of playoffs.
David Baltz won the Walnut Ridge Bass Club “Angler of the Year” award recently in the final scheduled tournament by the club.
Three Lawrence Countians have been named to Who’s Who at Arkansas State University. The list includes: Tony Dobbs, Walnut Ridge; Donald R. Fuller, Clover Bend; and Vivian M. Strong, Walnut Ridge.
Martha Coker has been elected president of the Northeast Arkansas Chapter of the Women’s Council of Realtors.
50 Years Ago
Mayor Harold Johnson of College City, co-pilot of the hijacked Southern Airways DC9, has been called the “hero” of the event by several of the passengers. Near the end of the 29-hour ordeal, which began last Friday night, FBI marksmen riddled the plane’s tires with bullets as it began its takeoff from McCoy Air Force Base at Orlando, Fla. One of the hijackers said, “I’m going to teach the FBI something” The hijacker began firing at Johnson, and Johnson dove beneath the seats, but was struck by a bullet in the upper arm. “Despite his wound, Johnson continued to man the controls on the 90-mile flight to Cuba. He was the hero of the incident,” said Mrs. Karen Chambers of Memphis, one of the two stewardesses aboard. Sunday, when the passengers and crew were returned safely to Miami, the passengers gave Johnson a standing ovation as he was taken from the plane on a stretcher and placed in an ambulance. Johnson has been flying with Southern for about seven years, commuting by private plane from College City to Memphis International Airport.
60 Years Ago
Anita Howard and Steve Jones are the County 4-H Champions for 1962.
Capt. and Mrs. Bobby Porter and children arrived from Germany, where he has been assigned the past three years, to visit their parents, Mr. and Mrs. B.L. Dinkins and Mr. and Mrs. Walter Porter.
Larry H. McLeod, who is stationed in Oklahoma at Ft. Sill, has been promoted by the Army.
Fred M. Weeks, a radar technician with a radar unit in Alaska, has been named “Airman of the Quarter” for outstanding service.
Harry L. Matthews, son of Mr. and Mrs. W.A. Matthews, has been promoted to Lance Corporal by the Marines.
70 Years Ago
Miss Ginny Sloan, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lawrence C. Sloan of Strawberry, is one of the nine students at Randolph-Macon Woman’s college named to Who’s Who Among Students in American Universities and Colleges.
Center Leroy Johnson and tackle Eddie Benson will see lots of action for the Bobcats against Augusta Friday night at the first “Dad’s Day” game.
Private Thomas Winfrey is now stationed at Fort Bliss, Texas. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. WR. Winfrey.
New faces in the city administration will be Mayor Leonard Lingo, Alderman Earl Smith, Joe South and A.T. Wilcoxson.
Dick Hilburn, Tony Dowell, Billy Burns Fisher and Gary Rainwater spent last weekend in Fayetteville, where they were guests of Pat Jansen Jr. and Jimmy Snapp at the Kappa Sigma house and attended the Arkansas-Rice football game.
Seaman William Dale Lewallen, son of Mrs. Carrie Lewallen of Hoxie, is now stationed at Pearl Harbor with the U.S. Navy.
80 Years Ago
The first woman in Lawrence County to enlist in the Woman’s Auxiliary Army Corps is Kathryn Perry of Ravenden.
Supt. A.W. Rainwater was nominated as one of two candidates for the presidency of the Arkansas Education Association.
Luther Goings Jr. of Lawrence County is one of the six state winners in the 4-H Club wartime activities and general achievement contest. As a state winner, he receives a $25 war bond.
Pvt. John Swindle is now at the 839th School Squadron, AFFNS, Hondo, Texas; Crock Childers Jr. is a sergeant in the Army Air Corps at Gowen Field, Idaho; George W. Cox is at an Army base in Great Falls, Montana.
90 Years Ago
J.C. Riley, former Walnut Ridge newspaper publisher, died at his home near Rison last Sunday.
Mr. and Mrs. F.G. Grimes returned Sunday from a 10-day trip to Cleveland, Ohio, where they attended the National Bottler’s Convention. En route to Cleveland they stopped at Lexington, Ky., for a visit with Mr. and Mrs. Henry H. Hill
Lester Ponder, a student at Northwestern University, Chicago, arrived Wednesday to spend the Thanksgiving holidays with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. H.L. Ponder.
Judge A.S. Irby returned Saturday night from a week’s deer hunt in the Big Lake bottoms in Mississippi County.
