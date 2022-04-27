10 Years Ago
Several dignitaries, including rockabilly legend Sonny Burgess, were on hand for Tuesday’s groundbreaking for the Guitar Walk, to be located adjacent to the Iron Mountain Depot in downtown Walnut Ridge. Lawrence County Tourism Committee member Charles Snapp announced that the area has been named Cavenaugh Park, in honor of Don and Fran Cavenaugh of Walnut Ridge for their support of the project.
Dr. Jerol Swaim will carry a new title with him when he retires as president of Williams Baptist College in June. The board of trustees at WBC has voted to make Swaim the president emeritus. He was surprised with the designation at a retirement reception last week. Swaim was also presented with letters, messages and cards from well-wishers, which were compiled into a book for him. Several hundred people showed up for the retirement reception, which was held in the rotunda of WBC’s Swaim Administration Building. Swaim is retiring after 48 years at the college, including 17 years as president.
Lawrence Hall Nursing Center hosted a Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours Thursday in their family room and courtyard. In conjunction with the event, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held for a new gazebo, provided with funds from the late Bennie and Jennie LaRussa estate. The gazebo was a request by members of the Lawrence Hall Residents Council.
Members of the Hoxie Elementary fourth-grade Odyssey of the Mind team recently competed at the state level and placed fourth. The competition was held in Mayflower. Team members include Sarah Riggs, Sarah Allen, Ellie Britt, Amos Bonner, Ethan Kopp and Colton Huff. Jennifer Huff and Suzanne Allen coached the team.
The Walnut Ridge Bobcat baseball team defeated Rector 6-0 at Stewart Park to clinch the regular-season championship of the 2A-3 conference.
A northbound Amtrak broke down around 3:30 a.m. on Monday and blocked traffic at the railroad crossing on Main Street in Walnut Ridge for more than eight hours. Passenger buses were sent from Memphis to transport passengers to their destination.
20 Years Ago
In a special meeting April 15, the River Valley School Board hired Greg Crabtree as superintendent for the 2002-2003 school year. Supt. Randy Scarbrough resigned from the position earlier this year.
The Hoxie Lady Mustangs softball team concluded the regular season at 16-1 and remained undefeated in conference action The team also captured the Lawrence County Tournament title earlier this month. Team members are: Sara Tate, Nikita Quigley, Amanda Roberts, Jodi Kopp, Cortney Goodwin, Brittany Richey, Randi LeBlanc, Kathleen Sullivan, Sarah Simmons, Jessica Rivera, Liz Hancock, Brianna Segraves, Koby Lane, Brittany Smith, Kristen Myers, Brittney A. Hancock, Kasi Truxler and Krystan Dorton. Coaches are Judy Goodwin and Matt Scarbrough.
Emily Hoffman, a student at Black Rock School, was selected to attend the Hugh O’Brian Youth Seminar this summer.
Ashley M. Clark graduated from The Culinary Institute of America in Hyde Park, N.Y., on April 12 with an associate degree in culinary arts. Ashley extended the address of welcome at the ceremony, and received the Frances Roth Leadership Award for demonstrating outstanding leadership and professionalism.
The New Life Cathedral Hoxie Pentecostal Church of God Junior Bible Quiz team won the state championship in North Little Rock on April 6. The team will advance to regionals. Blake Snow ranked second, and Raven Gates received fourth place in high point ranking. Other team members are Jeremy Wichman, Leslee Parrish, Whitlee Parrish, Weston Gates, Devin Carr and Brandon Dawson. Coaches are Tracy Gates and Garrod Huckaby.
30 Years Ago
Hoxie High School has announced their honor graduates for 1992, according to Earl McDonald, principal. Shelley Pierce has been named valedictorian and Cristy Whitmire is salutatorian.
Margaret Flippo, who has been employed at the Hoxie Post Office for the past 24 years, is retiring effective May 1.
Blake, Lindsey and Britt Jones each won first place ribbons in a track meet held April 11 in Batesville.
40 Years Ago
Girls State delegates from Hoxie High School include: Terri Oldham, Teresa Guntharp, Angie Harris and Lisa Mans. Mark Belk and Brad Smithee have been named to Boys State from HHS.
Valedictorian at Strawberry High School is Pam Massey. Donna Holt is salutatorian.
Mike Slayton, a student at Walnut Ridge High School, has been selected to attend the Governor’s School, a special program for gifted and talented students. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Emmett Slayton.
Debbie Mans, star player of the Hoxie senior girls team, signed a grant-in-aid with Mississippi Community College recently.
David Looney, a senior at Clover Bend, signed a national letter of intent and accepted a scholarship to play basketball at Southeast Missouri State University at Cape Girardeau, Mo.
50 Years Ago
Municipal Judge Roy Mullen, a practicing attorney for nearly 50 years, and magistrate of the Municipal Court her for the past five or six years, died Tuesday morning in Lawrence Memorial Hospital. He was 75. Judge Mullen founded the Mullen Abstract Company and Mullen Insurance Agency. He was born at Strawberry, served in the Navy during World War I and was a pioneer member of the American Legion.
Senator Robert Harvey of Swifton this week authorized The Times Dispatch to carry his formal announcement for re-election as State Senator from District 27.
Vicki Moody was crowned Queen and Daniel Mullen was crowned King at the annual spring formal of the WRHS Future Homemakers of America.
Honor graduates of this year’s senior class at Black Rock High School are Lesia Sloan, valedictorian, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Jack Sloan; and Cynthia Ann Drury, salutatorian, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Leroy Drury.
60 Years Ago
Honor graduates of Lynn High School are Rita Joe Webb, valedictorian, and Betty Stewart, salutatorian.
Sammy Weir, A-State’s versatile quarterback, will lead the Indians in their effort to run roughshod over a team composed of A-State grads, a new way of spring football practice initiated this year.
70 Years Ago
Russell Snapp killed a 21-pound wild turkey gobbler Monday while on a hunting trip on the Mississippi River below Memphis.
Grades four to six of the Walnut Ridge Grade School are now rehearsing pupils who will take part in a juvenile Operetta. Principal parts will be taken by the following: Simone Hart, Susie Wilcoxson, Clarence Doan, Sammy Weir, Jimmy Williams, Hal Ponder, Shirley Pulliam, Patsy Jo Chaney, Georgann Fisher, Ruby Jones, Charlotte Pinnell, Sammy Hilburn, John Sexton, Harry Starnes, Martha Ann Lingo, Marvin Kennedy, Sandra Hart, David Sharp, Wesley Wilburn, Billy Wilson, Mary Anne Cunningham, Mary Ann Maloy and Betty Mays.
Larry Davis of the Fender 4-H Club took seventh annual Lawrence County Spring Junior Livestock Show with his Hereford and Angus steers as champion and reserve champion.
Taylor Penn, one of Lawrence County’s best known citizens, who had lived all of a full life of 84 years in the community in which he was born, died last Friday in a hospital in Batesville.
Walnut Ridge first grade – Perfect spelling scores were made by Joel Doyle, Dwight Evans, Brian Murphee, Freddie Robert, Billy Spotts, Delia Dowell, Betty Manning, Marguerite Moore, Jacqueline Slatton, Dottie Spurlock, Neita Fern Walker, Gainey Smith, Terry Mack Latture, Henry Moore and May Bell Moore.
80 Years Ago
First Sergeant Melvin Manning, who is considered the top noncom of the Arkansas regiment at Ft. Raymond, Alaska, has been sent to Fort Benning, Ga., where he will attend an officers candidate school.
Leo (Hardhead) Reeves, 41, died in the hospital in Jonesboro last Saturday afternoon from injuries received when he was struck by an automobile last Friday morning.
Senator W.A. Jackson died at his home Saturday morning.
A very favorable report of the quality of lead and zinc deposits found at the site of the old Gibson mines near Black Rock was given by the head of the engineering and geology school of mines.
Capt. Julian Beakley, commanding Co. K, 153rd Infantry, is now defense counsel for the post in Alaska where the troops are on duty.
