Downtown Walnut Ridge and the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce received “The Bootstrap Award” at the annual Henry Awards Banquet at the 39th Governor’s Conference on Tourism held in Hot Springs. The Bootstrap Award is given annually to an individual, organization or community that has achieved significant success with limited means to work with either in resources or finances.

