10 years ago
Downtown Walnut Ridge and the Lawrence County Chamber of Commerce received “The Bootstrap Award” at the annual Henry Awards Banquet at the 39th Governor’s Conference on Tourism held in Hot Springs. The Bootstrap Award is given annually to an individual, organization or community that has achieved significant success with limited means to work with either in resources or finances.
Walnut Ridge native Allyson Smith is the new Miss Williams Baptist College. Smith was crowned queen during the 2013 Miss WBC pageant held Friday at WBC. Smith is a freshman at Williams and is majoring in biology. She is the daughter of Allen and Kim Smith of Walnut Ridge.
Six Hoxie High School basketball players received 3A-3 All-Conference honors. Jacob Defries, Slade Sullens and Colton Watson were named to the boys team. Lady Mustangs receiving the honor were Brandy Alls, Krista Coffell and Courtney Sears.
The Walnut Ridge sixth-grade boys’ team recently won the Crowley’s Ridge Academy Peewee Tournament held in Paragould. Members of the team include Malachi Tinker, Carson Spargo, Kyle Walters, Tyler Cunningham, Slade Dalton, Kai Cunningham, Bryson Farmer, Colton Oglesby, Cade Burris, Justin Light, Jackson Forrester, Nicholas Foster, Dylan Aaron, Brighton Brand, Jordan Haynes and Jaden Darris. The team is coached by Chad Dalton, Hunter Burris and Shane Cunningham.
20 years ago
Charles Davidson, a Walnut Ridge High School senior, has received an appointment to the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md.
Volunteers Willene Kirkland, Willene Austin and Gail Rorex spent the morning reading to students at the Imboden Area Charter School in honor of Dr Seuss’ birthday.
After 30 years of teaching kindergarten, Sharon Kennedy has retired and offered her letter of resignation to the Walnut Ridge School Board. Also in Monday night’s meeting, Nicole Covey, gifted and talented teacher, resigned. She is relocating to another town.
Participants in the Cub Scout Pack #39 Pinewood Derby included: Austin Steele, Remington Steele, Joe Spargo, Matt Kirkendoll, Tyler Dillport, Wink Hackworth, Tyler Clement, J.R. Rayner, Jackson Russell, Hunter Ingram, Kreston Stevens, Tyler Binkley, Devin Roberts, Jeb Bridges, Dustin Woods, Colby Whitlow, Tyler Hall, Thomas Poteete, Josh Ferguson, Michael Collum, Rowdy Ditto, Tyler Henson and Jett Waddell.
Piano, guitar and violin students of Alfred and JoAnn Moss received special recognition at a recital held March 2. Honored were: Jessica Fry, piano achievement; Kari Robins, violin advancement; Kelsie Jones, piano advancement; Logan Hibbard, piano advancement; and Jason Young, guitar advancement. Krystal Hendon of Imboden was honored for her 10 years as a piano student of Mrs. Moss.
30 years ago
The Lynn School Board, in its February meeting, has hired Gary Phillips as superintendent of Lynn School for the 1993-94 school year and David Davis as high school principal.
The Williams Baptist College Lady Eagles won first place last weekend in the National Christian College Association women’s basketball tournament at Ann Arbor, Mich.
Senior high All-Conference selections include: Black Rock, Sarah Boggs and Steve Booth; and River Valley, Jeff Clem and Bradley Sneed.
40 years ago
Butch Eskridge won election to the Walnut Ridge School Board Tuesday. Other victorious candidates in the Tuesday school election were: Joe Smith at Hoxie, Eddie Ray Doyle at Strawberry, John F. Starnes at Sloan-Hendrix and Junior Lewis at Black Rock.
Barbara Ervin, a junior, was crowned Miss Mustang recently at Hoxie High School. Dana Burns was first runner-up. She is a freshman. Second runner-up was Angie Harris.
R.L. Yates, a supervisor at Frolic Footwear, was recently installed as district deputy grand master of the 32nd district Masons. The installation took place in Little Rock at the Grand Lodge of the Free and Accepted Masons.
The 1983 Lawrence County champion speller is Mary Stanton, an eighth-grade student at Sloan-Hendrix. Second-place speller was Brent Glenn, a seventh-grader at Lynn School.
Members of the Ridge Lanes team won the Walnut Ridge Men’s Bowling Association 1983 City Tournament held recently. Team members include: Dale Williams, Frankie Rice, Bob Dame, Louis Hatch and Junior Rutherford.
50 years ago
A well-known Portia couple, Mr. and Mrs. Henry O. Hacker, celebrated their 68th wedding anniversary Sunday, March 4, at their home.
Twenty-six bands and over 1,500 band students will descend on Walnut Ridge on Friday and Saturday, March 16-17, for the Region Eight Band Festival. About 30 high school and college band directors from throughout the state will be here to serve as judges, according to Arlin E. Jones, who is president of the Region Eight Band Directors.
60 years ago
Hal Ponder and William Clark have been named to the Dean’s List at the University of Arkansas.
Don Sharp, 39, died suddenly in LaJunta, Colo. He was a civil Service employee and recreational director at the hospital at Ft. Lyon, Colo.
An earth tremor rumbled through Lawrence County Sunday morning, shaking windows and doors, but apparently not doing much damage.
David McNutt was named outstanding pledge of Tau Kappa Epsilon Fraternity at the University of Arkansas.
70 years ago
Paul Sloan, member of one of Lawrence County’s oldest and best known families and former large scale planter, died suddenly Tuesday afternoon.
Three Lawrence County men have returned to the continental United States after active service in the Far East, including Korea. The men returned under the rotation plan are: Sgt. Delford Tyree of Hoxie; Corporal Lloyd N. Goff of Smithville; and Pvt. Billy G. Munn of Egypt.
Terry H. Rainwater has sold his two-thirds interest in the Hoxie Gin Company to Harold Callahan of Walnut Ridge and Melvin Callahan of Portia.
Mr. and Mrs. Marlin Wilcoxson plan to leave this weekend for Phoenix, Ariz., to be present at graduation exercises at Williams Air Base when his brother, Cadet Frankie Wilcoxson, will be commissioned as an officer in the United States Army Air Corps.
Five Bobcat cagers were selected to the all-county team at the Lawrence County tournament last week. The senior girls placed Lois Carpenter, the Cats’ high scoring forward, Judy South and Wanda Milligan. Two seniors, Dick Hilburn and Charles Brown, were named to the senior boys team.
Ray Turbyeville, Bob Combs and Tom Hilburn were selected to all-district junior team.
80 years ago
Construction was started Monday on 260 housing units at the army flying school.
Noel Cooper, formerly of Walnut Ridge, is a prisoner of war and is held in the Phillippine Islands.
Cadet George E. Henry will complete an additional phase of training for a commission as a flying officer at the army flying school at San Antonio, Texas, March 16th.
Bud Smith and Harris Gilliam enlisted in the Army Jan. 21, 1942, and the classmates and football teammates have had an interesting military career. They were at Camp Robinson for a brief time and then sent to Wyoming as members of the air corps. The boys were separated there, Bud being sent to Oregon and Harris to Arizona. The separation was not for long. Gilliam returned to Davis Monthan Field, Tucson, Ariz., to find Smith stationed at the post.
90 years ago
Lawrence County will have an election Tuesday, April 4, to determine whether the seat of county government is to remain at Powhatan or be removed to Walnut Ridge. The election was ordered by Judge Childers at five o’clock Saturday after petitions carrying more than 2,955 names were presented in county court asking that an election be called submitting the question of county seat removal.
