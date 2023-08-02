10 Years Ago
Darlene Moore, choir director at Walnut Ridge High School, attended the annual Pender’s Music Co. workshop for choral music directors, in the Dallas area. While there, she attended workshops led by nationally known composers and arrangers.
Dr. Derek Collins, pastor of Gethsemane Baptist Church in Walnut Ridge, and his wife Elizabeth, attended the National Sword of the Lord Conference last week at Gospel Light Baptist Church in Walkertown, N.C. They were there to promote their church’s school, Gethsemane Bible Institute, which has students in 30 states.
Steven P. Rose of Greenbrier has been elected to serve as the chair of the board of directors of The Healthcare Financial Management Association (HFMA), the nation’s largest member organization for healthcare finance professionals. Rose is the chief financial officer at Conway Regional Health System. A 1981 graduate of WRHS, he is the son of Joyce Rose of Walnut Ridge and the late Gary Rose.
20 Years Ago
The Larry and Ann Burrow family of Smithville has been selected as the 2003 Lawrence County Farm Family of the Year. The Burrows, along with their sons, Cass and Clent, raise cattle and poultry, and are also involved in hay production.
Saffell Volunteer Fire Department is among 14 rural fire departments in Arkansas receiving a grant for fire protection. The grant total is $36,896.
The Times Dispatch won 12 awards, including three first place awards, in the Arkansas Press Association Better Newspaper News-Editorial Contest at the association’s annual summer convention in Eureka Springs. In the Web Page category, Angie Skimahorn and Kier Heyl, won first place for The TD’s www.thetd.com. Susan O’Conner won first place in Humorous Column for her Staff Notes, and Gretchen Hunt won first for Headline Writing.
Lynn students Lana Richey, Kathryn Bryant and Whitney Penn attended the Arkansas Future Farmers of America state convention in Hot Springs.
30 Years Ago
Lawrence County’s 1993 Farm Family of the Year is the Theodore Andrews family of Route One, Walnut Ridge.
Joan Clopp of Walnut Ridge announces the engagement and forthcoming marriage of her daughter, Christine Elizabeth, to Danny Lee Melton, son of O’Neil (Pete) and Jeanette Melton of Hoxie.
Blake Jones, Jason Belcher, Kevin Hillhouse and Jay Smith, members of the Rockets, a Northeast Arkansas All-Star team, will be going to the national AAU competition in Kansas City, July 31-Aug. 7.
40 Years Ago
Sandra Allen and Kim Collins have returned from Girl Scout Camp Crossed Arrows near Floral, where they had been camp counselors for the summer.
The top players of the Walnut Ridge Junior Babe Ruth baseball league were honored recently. They include: Rob Hunter, best infielder; Jeff Hollister, best outfielder; Butch Freeman, most improved; Shawn Cook, best hitter; and Britt Scheer, best pitcher.
Outstanding members of the Walnut Ridge prep league baseball team were also recognized. They include: Jeff Willmuth, most improved; Kevin Lewis, best pitcher; Todd Statler, best outfielder; Hoot Tedder, best hitter; Bryan Farmer, sportsmanship award; and Blake Ramsey, best infielder.
Jerry Morgan of Lynn, a vocational agriculture teacher at Lynn High School, was named by Gov. Bill Clinton to the 25-member state Vocational Education Advisory Council.
Jim Gipson of Lauratown was appointed to the county Equalization Board to fill the vacancy created by the resignation of Ted Coker of Walnut Ridge.
50 Years Ago
Among the 400 high school students attending the Arkansas Tech Senior High Band Camp at Arkansas Tech are these students from Walnut Ridge: Mary Allen, Rhonda Smith, Teresa Ballard, Amelia Digman, Virginia Rainwater, Teri Green, Gail Tillman, Jennifer Hart, Joan Tillman, Lisa Cherry, Sherry Baird, Loraine Brand, Debbie Johnson and Rebecca Jackson.
Blytheville’s swimming team easily won a three-team swimming meet here Saturday, scoring 534 points to 398 for Searcy and 163 for the smaller and less experienced Walnut Ridge team. Winning first place for Walnut Ridge was Paula Duckworth, free style for girls aged six and under; Sandra Allen, free style, girls eight and under; Sarah Allen, free style, girls nine to 10; Mike Ellis, free style, boys 13 and 14; Paula Duckworth, breast stroke, girls six and under; Sandra Allen, breast stroke, girls eight and under; and Clay Sloan, fly stroke, boys 13 and 14.
Kentucky Fried Chicken opened for business here last Thursday on Highway 67 North.
Second Lt. Jonathan David Dame, son of Mr. and Mrs. Billy Joe Dame of Walnut Ridge, was named the top graduate from the year’s term of the Arkansas Military Academy at Camp Robinson June 1 and received his commission in the Arkansas National Guard.
Green Chapel, Hendrix College, was the setting Sunday afternoon, July 22, for the marriage of Sarah Marie Weir and Jack Allen Frost. Mr. and Mrs. Clay Cleveland Weir Jr. of Hoxie are the bride’s parents, and Mr. and Mrs. E.A. Frost of North Little Rock are parents of the groom.
Announcement is made today of the engagement of Carol Moore and Donnie Joe Allison.
60 Years Ago
Closing of the 725th Radar Squadron is proceeding on schedule, and there are now only 50 officers and men still at the Walnut Ridge airport.
Mr. and Mrs. George W. Winfrey of Imboden observed their 50th wedding anniversary.
70 Years Ago
The “wild lion” of Ash Flat is prowling again. Reports of having seen, heard or found tracks of the lion near the small farm community in heavily timbered Sharp County have multiplied in recent weeks. A farm boy, Gilbert Fowler, 12, said he saw an animal with a “shaggy mane” crouched in the underbrush near Big Creek.
Another in a long series on safe burglaries occurred Thursday night when thieves entered the L.E. Madison & Son Store at Alicia and carted off between $500 and $600 in cash plus merchandise worth approximately $500.
Members of the family assembled at the L.C. Sloan home at Strawberry Sunday to visit with Ensign Tom Sloan. The list included Miss Mabel Padgett of Batesville, Mr. and Mrs. Charles Ledbetter and family, Mr. and Mrs. J.T. Williams and family, Mr. and Mrs. Fred Kellow and family and Mr. and Mrs. Larry Sloan of Walnut Ridge.
80 Years Ago
Joe and Floyd Campbell, sons of Mr. and Mrs. H.S. Campbell of Jesup are in the army. They chose entirely different branches of service and are both overseas. Corporal Joe Campbell is with a tank battalion, now on duty in the Hawaiian Islands. Corporal Floyd Campbell is with a bomb squadron in England.
Mary Mabel Johnson has accepted a position as dietician in the United States Veterans Hospital in Memphis. She held a similar position in the Methodist Hospital in Memphis for several years, resigning to return to Walnut Ridge to operate family business interests.
Major Harroll McCarroll, surgeon in the Air Corps, U.S. Army, who has been in the Hawaiian and Solomon Islands fighting zones since the outbreak of the war, is expected to visit Walnut Ridge within the next few days. He cabled that he would reach the mainland during the week.
90 Years Ago
Roy Richardson, prosecuting attorney, and Robert Moore, manager of the Gibson-Mitchell gin at Hoxie, were injured in an automobile accident near the Powhatan bridge Monday afternoon.
Mr. and Mrs. C.P. Fender celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary Friday, July 14, with their children and their families at the clubhouse grounds. The morning was spent catching fish and cooking them. At noon a delicious meal was served in addition to fish, and a large cake in honor of the occasion graced the table.
