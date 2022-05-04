10 Years Ago
The Lawrence County School District cut the ribbon Thursday to mark the completion of a new Science, Art & Physical Education Building on the Walnut Ridge High School campus. The new complex houses math classrooms, science classrooms and labs; fine arts classrooms that include art, choral music and band; and a substantial physical education complex. The new addition is located on the south end of the high school campus, including the area that once served as the student parking lot.
Alicia residents Mickie Hodges Baker and Jamie Haigwood are doing their part to make sure that veterans receive the credit they deserve for their service to the country. The two are creating a park, which will be called the “Walk of Honor,” in Alicia to recognize veterans from any branch, any war or anywhere in the United States. One area of the park will be designated to honor children lost in the terrorist attacks in Oklahoma City and on Sept. 11, 2001.
Sully Bigger of Walnut Ridge, a senior at Crowley’s Ridge Academy, was recently notified that he has been appointed to the Naval Academy in Annapolis, Md. Congressman Rick Crawford, who nominated Bigger to the academy, presented him with a plaque in recognition of the appointment. He is the son of Jim and Dana Bigger of Walnut Ridge. His brother, Jake, is a 10th-grader at CRA.
20 Years Ago
David Foley, Black Rock High School principal, has announced the honor graduates. Co-valedictorians are Sara Spades and Jason Stinnett. Latisha Jackson is salutatorian.
River Valley High School honor graduates include valedictorian Tanesha Jones and salutatorian is Natalie Orrick. Other honor graduates are Leslee Matheny and Jennifer Huskey.
The Hoxie Lady Mustangs softball team continued a season-long steamroller as they added the district 3AAA North Conference Tournament crown to their accomplishments. The Mustangs clipped Marmaduke 12-11 in nine innings last week in the finals played at Pocahontas.
At the Arkansas State University Honor Awards Banquet, the Linnie Wisdom-Maude Wilson scholarship in nursing was awarded to Devin Vance. She will graduate in May 2003 with a bachelor of science in nursing. She is a 1998 graduate of Lynn High School.
30 Years Ago
Julie Hibbard, daughter of Diana Howard and Donnie Hibbard, was crowned Miss Bobcat Saturday evening at the Walnut Ridge Community Center.
Malessie Mosier, a senior at Hoxie High School, signed a letter of intent last Thursday to play for the Williams Baptist College Lady Eagles Basketball Team.
Hoxie band students, Michael Lawhon, Chad Goodwin and Michael Walker won first place honors at the Region 8 Solo/Ensemble Contest at ASU.
40 Years Ago
Margo Flippo has been named valedictorian of the Hoxie High School graduating class. Ray Stone was named salutatorian. At Lynn, Lisa Brannon is valedictorian, while Debbie Geurin is salutatorian. At Black Rock, Armelda Petero is valedictorian, and Darlene Cruse is salutatorian.
At Clover Bend, Tim Doyle is valedictorian and Scott Finch is salutatorian. Debbie Gann was named valedictorian at Sloan-Hendrix, while Randy Kemp was named salutatorian.
Greg Elders of Walnut Ridge was among the U. of A. students recognized at the 42nd annual Honors Day Convocation held on the Fayetteville campus. Elders, who is the son of Mr. and Mrs. John Elders, received the Alpha Chi Sigma Freshman Chemistry Award, presented to the outstanding freshman chemistry major.
Parent-Teacher Organization officers were elected recently at Walnut Ridge Schools. They include: Jerry and Barbara Gibbens, Steve and Gail Devecsery, Carolyn Cunningham, Jackie Cox, Wanda Chaney and Marilyn Guthrie.
50 Years Ago
George Prater, principal of Hoxie High, has announced that Gary Devoe Flippo, son of Mr. and Mrs. Jerry Flippo, has been named valedictorian and James Tatum Rogers Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. J.T. Rogers, salutatorian, of the graduating class of Hoxie High School.
Janice Williams, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Archie Williams of Walnut Ridge, has been awarded the Hugh Lovett Memorial Scholarship, a $500 award, for her junior year at Arkansas State University.
60 Years Ago
Mrs. Jay B. Greer was guest speaker at the Chamber of Commerce luncheon yesterday and presented a most interesting program. Mrs. Greer, who resided in Brazil and Argentina for six years, shared some of her experiences and knowledge of South America and exhibited colorful picture slides.
Honor graduates of Strawberry High School are Doris Matheny, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Elmer Matheny of Saffell; J.M. Martz, son of Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd Martz of Dowdy; Anne Dawson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. W.D. Dawson of Strawberry Route; and Dian Walling, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Everette Walling of Jesup.
Jerry Joe Milligan, son of Mr. and Mrs. Elmer Milligan of Portia, is valedictorian of the senior class of Black Rock High School. Jean Davis, daughter Mr. and Mrs. Lehman Davis of Black Rock, is salutatorian.
John Ferrell, son of Mr. and Mrs. W.C. Ferrell of Walnut Ridge, and David D. Harris, son of Mr. and Mrs. Dave Harris of Hoxie, received official notification that they won scholarships under the National Merit Scholarship program.
70 Years Ago
Sue Cato, scribe for the Girl Scouts, reports that Martha Lingo, Mary Dell Hatcher, Susan Lasiter, Carol Sue Wilson, Karen Baltz, Patsy Jo Chaney, Betty Mays, Sara Sloan, Henrietta Baltz, Betty Clark, Beverly Ford and Phyllis received their second class badges at a meeting held yesterday.
James F. Sloan III, son of Mr. and Mrs. J.F. Sloan of Black Rock, became associated with the firm of Cunningham and Cunningham, Monday, for the practice of law in Walnut Ridge.
Walnut Ridge second grade – Those making perfect scores in spelling were Mary Ann Waddell, J.R. Reed, Willis Campbell, James Hart, Donnie Highfill, Ronald Pinkston, Peggy Holder, Jean McLeod and Nancy Nickels.
80 Years Ago
The Walnut Ridge High School senior class will present its senior play at the high school, Friday night. Included in the play are: Martha Warner, Freda Wilcoxson, Jay Meyer, Nancy Ponder, Milly Bland, Edgar Riddick, Clarence Jung, H.B. Starnes, R.C. Rankin, Hilda Rogers and Jeanne Goldston.
The Hoxie School buildings will be replaced and construction is expected to begin about June 1, according to an announcement made this week by Mayor J.E. Purdy, president of the Hoxie School board.
United States Army Air Corps officers, engineers and public relations representatives who visited in Walnut Ridge during the past week left a strong impression among citizens that an Army basic air training school may be established in Lawrence County within a short time. According to Army engineers, the site chosen for the possible location for a school is a 2,500 acre tract north of Walnut Ridge.
Pete J. Little, son of Mr. and Mrs. J.B. Little of Hoxie, has recently been assigned to the armored force training school at Fort Knox, Ky.
Cleo Moody and James G. Richardson were inducted into the army recently.
