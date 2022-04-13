10 Years Ago
“The Faces of 4-H: Past, Present and Future” was the theme of the annual Lawrence County 4-H Achievement Banquet held on Saturday, March 10, at the Black Rock School Cafeteria. Several awards were presented at the banquet. Donna Moore of Black Rock received the Leader of the Year award. Jeremy Madden of Imboden was named the 4-H County Honor Member and County Champion. Meghan Griffin was recognized for winning first place in the 14-19-year-old division of the Arkansas 4-H Foundation “Art Of Farming” Photography/Art Contest.
Lawrence County Circle of Friends, an organization that provides support to Arkansas Children’s Hospital, held a spring fling on Saturday afternoon at First Baptist Church’s MAC building in Walnut Ridge. The spring fling entertained area children with a variety of Easter-related activities and refreshments.
Hunter Yates, a junior at Walnut Ridge High School, had the grand champion lamb last week at the Buffalo Island Junior Livestock Show. His lamb brought over $800 in the premium sale. Yates also had a first-in-class with his fall born Angus heifer and placed third in the final Angus drive. Others from WRHS also placed well in the show. Drake Ditto placed sixth out of 76 with his broilers. Holley Yates placed 12th in her class. Sabrina Knight placed sixth with her halter horse in class, while Samantha Witt made the final top 20 sift with her pen of broilers.
20 Years Ago
Roger Johnson of Walnut Ridge will be running in the 106th Boston Marathon on Monday. Johnson qualified for the Boston race while running in the Cincinnati Marathon on May 6, 2001. He finished that race with a time of three hours, 12 minutes and 11 seconds.
Hoxie’s girls used their ninth straight victory of the year to defeat Sloan-Hendrix 22-10 and take home the county slo-pitch softball championship for the fifth consecutive year.
Hoxie Elementary Science Club hosted a project fair for fifth and sixth graders. Fifth grade winners were: Cody Harper, first; Zach Lott, second; and Garth Layne, third. Sixth grade winners were: Seth Swartzlander, first; Blaine Liscomb, second; and Tanner Jarrett, third.
Lindsey Bullard’s essay on “The History of Rural Electrification” has earned her an all-expense-paid trip to Washington, D.C., June 12-20. Bullard is a junior at Hoxie High School,
At a recent Girl Scout Leader’s banquet in Jonesboro, Redda Russell was presented the Rookie of the Year award, Belinda Noblin received the Outstanding Volunteer award and Brian Keough was presented the Outstanding Leader award.
The Walnut Ridge baseball team recently won the Lawrence County Tournament and the Batesville Pioneer Invitational Tournament. Team members are Cory Pierce, Derek Smith, Jeb Davis, Zack Davis, Andrew Ballard, Kevin Smith, Brandon Evans, Houston Hart, Joey McNeal, Matt Mullen, Kai Rorex, Ryan Belcher, Cody Holland, Chance Weeks and Jud McNeal. Derek Bramlett and Jake Kersey are their coaches.
30 Years Ago
Rev. Gerald Meeks of Clinton has been named pastor at First United Methodist Church. He and his wife, Donna, will move here in June, when he officially becomes pastor.
Jerry Gibbens, professor of English and chairman of the division of humanities at Williams Baptist College, was recently honored for his 25 years of service to the college.
Shane Cunningham and Stephanie Nicholson have been named All-District basketball players for Walnut Ridge High School during the 1991-92 season.
40 Years Ago
Those selected from Walnut Ridge High School to attend Girls State are: Kellie Allison, Becca Singleton, Debbie Hunter, Vonda Davis and Sally Gaither. Boys State delegates from WRHS include: Jayme Caspall, Mike Slayton, Tommy Rainwater and Joe Fisher.
Sally Gaither was chosen as queen at the Spring Formal at Walnut Ridge High School. She was escorted by Scott Edmondson. First runner-up was Sloane Gibson, escorted by Terry Kelley.
Mr. and Mrs. Glen Verkler of Black Rock announce the engagement and forthcoming marriage of their daughter, Rhonda, to Scott Turbyeville, son of Mr. and Mrs. Ray Turbyeville of Walnut Ridge. The wedding will take place May 15 at the Black Rock United Methodist Church.
50 Years Ago
Clifford Rorex of Imboden has been named manager of the White River Production Credit Association office in Walnut Ridge.
Rhetta Moore of Black Rock, a deputy in the Circuit Clerk’s office for the past three years, qualified as a candidate for the office Tuesday.
Leroy Johnson and Willard Abbott, who are leading the Village Creek cleanup campaign, said work days are planned today and Saturday “and every Thursday and Saturday as long as we can get someone to work.”
70 Years Ago
New officers were elected at a recent meeting of the Wesleyan Service Guild at the First United Methodist Church. They are: Mrs. O.D. Clayton, president; Ruth Helen Forrester, vice president; Mrs. Robert Presson, secretary; Mrs. Mary Owens, treasurer.
The Business and Professional Women’s Club met at the lovely home of Mr. and Mrs. J.W. Best, recently, for the regular monthly dinner meeting with Mrs. Pauline Chaney.
Pat Jansen Jr., son of Mr. and Mrs. Patrick W. Jansen, and Jimmy Snapp, son of Mr. and Mrs. Russell Snapp, have been initiated into Kappa Sigma social fraternity at the University of Arkansas.
The word “advertisement” was spelled correctly by Ray Moseley in the County Spelling Bee at Black Rock last Saturday and he won the county spelling championship. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Raymond Moseley of Alicia.
75 Years Ago
Mayor O.A. Sullens won a close and hard-fought contest for re-election in the municipal elections at Hoxie, Tuesday, when he scored a 20-vote margin over his youthful opponent, Mitchell Davis.
Mrs. Fred Elkins was elected president of the local Business and Professional Women’s Club at the business meeting Tuesday evening in the home of Mrs. W.T. Altman.
Miss Bonny Spotts, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Marshall Spotts of Smithville, was voted the outstanding girl athlete at Arkansas College in Batesville for 1947.
Mr. and Mrs. Everett Looney of Old Walnut Ridge, announce the engagement and approaching marriage of their daughter, Patricia, to John C. Swindle, son of Mrs. Minnie Swindle and the late Dr. John C. Swindle of Walnut Ridge.
80 Years Ago
Cleo Ellis Moody of Walnut Ridge, tax collector of Lawrence County, will be inducted into the United States Army on April 13.
Tommy Sloan of Strawberry spelled “ammunition” to win the Lawrence County Spelling Bee in elimination contests conducted at the courthouse in Powhatan last Saturday. Bobby Holland of Black Rock placed second in the contest.
Miss Tommy Jeanne Waddell, Lawrence County, Arkansas, 1941 state champion 4-H Club girl in leadership achievement, will describe her club achievements during a coast-to-coast radio broadcast next Saturday.
Kenneth H. Benson, son of Mr. and Mrs. C.L. Benson of Walnut Ridge and a junior at Arkansas State College, has been made a pledge to Zeta Tau Zeta Fraternity.
Mr. and Mrs. Charles Camp have twin sons in the service of their country. Edward and Everette Camp, 22, are in the army. Edward Camp left Walnut Ridge with Company K and is with the company in Alaska. A letter from Everette stated he was sailing from Tampa, Fla., destination unknown.
